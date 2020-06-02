St. Louis police captain killed by looters at pawn shop: report

Authorities say looters shot and killed a retired St. Louis police captain early Tuesday, according to reports.

David Dorn, 77, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and died on a sidewalk in front of the looted shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The paper reported the shooting was apparently recorded on Facebook Live.

The Ethical Society of Police, a St. Louis black officers fraternal organization, mourned Dorn in a tweet as "the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to."

"Violence is not the answer, whether it's a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!" the tweet said.

St. Louis officials said Tuesday Dorn was killed responding to a burglar alarm that looters set off.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here,” St Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.

No arrests have been reported.

Dorn’s wife, Ann Marie Dorn, said her husband was a friend of the pawn shop owner and worked for him, according to the Post-Dispatch.

She was too distraught to talk more about her husband, the paper reported.