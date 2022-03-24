Jason Whitlock on Supreme Court nominee refusing to define 'woman': The left is trying to 'dismantle truth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the clash between Republican senators and President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, podcast host and commentator Jason Whitlock said Wednesday the left is trying to "dismantle the truth," pointing out Ketanji Brown Jackson's refusal to define what a woman is.

"I’m going to go all the way to Voltaire again: 'those who can make you believe absurdities will make you commit atrocities.' And we are in the midst of a great atrocity going on here in America," the host of "Fearless" said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," arguing the viral exchange is emblematic of larger issues.

"This is a long process that we are in the middle of. We’re naming Supreme Court justices who aren’t committed to truth, but they are political activists and so a simple question like ‘what’s a woman,' she can’t answer because the goal is to create chaos and disorder by dismantling the truth. If there is no agreed-upon truth as simple as men and women, you can’t have an organized, properly functioning society," he added.

At Tuesday's Senate hearing, Jackson told Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., that she was unable to define what a woman was because she is "not a biologist."

TUCKER CARLSON ON KETANJI BROWN JACKSON REFUSING TO DEFINE ‘WOMAN’

Whitlock said the left is giving power to a "handful of billionaire elites and globalists" who want to "dismantle the truth," and they are now in control of our Constitution and free speech.

REPUBLICANS BAFFLED THAT KETANJI BROWN JACKSON CAN'T SAY WHAT A WOMAN IS: 'IT IS A SIMPLE QUESTION'

Whitlock said that the left has been "successful" at undermining basic American freedoms and values. He said people like Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have the "ultimate power" because they can control free speech.

"We all used to take [free speech] for granted, and it was fundamental to our country being the envy of the world, and being the safest, fairest, most opportunistic land in the world," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Whitlock said Americans are not getting answers to basic questions when it comes to the judge's record.

"They are about to put a woman on the Supreme Court whose qualifications we know nothing about. We know she’s not committed to truth, and there are legitimate questions being asked about how does she feel about pedophilia and child pornography and can’t get straight answers. And the people asking legitimate questions based on her sentencing record are being labeled racist, sexist, whatever name you can put on them," he said.