Republicans baffled that Ketanji Brown Jackson can't say what a woman is: 'It is a simple question'

Republicans were baffled after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, said she was unable to define what a woman is.

Jackson told Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., that she was unable to answer the question because she is "not a biologist."

"It is a simple question. What is a woman?" Blackburn said in a Wednesday statement to Fox News Digital. "It is telling when a nominee, supported by far-left advocacy groups, will not even answer the question."

Republican lawmakers from both chambers torched Jackson over her answer as the clip went viral, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posting an eye emoji with the video of the exchange.

"What a world," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., lamented in response to the video. "The Supreme Court nominee can’t or won’t offer a definition of ‘woman.’"

Conservative commentators also took jabs at Jackson over the exchange.

By refusing to define what a woman is, Jackson likely opened herself up to attacks from Republicans looking to sink her nomination and gave the GOP another policy point to message on ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Jackson’s refusal could also cause Republicans to press whether her political philosophies will affect her ability to adjudicate, as the term "woman" is a pillar fixture in American law.

Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz contributed reporting.