Tucker Carlson on what we can learn from the coronavirus pandemic

Tucker Carlson warned Thursday night that America will face more pandemics, outlined what we should learn from the current coronavirus outbreak and took "merchants of wokeness" to task over their impact on how we deal with the virus.

"Anyone who thinks this is the last global pandemic America will face lacks sufficient imagination," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said. "There's no question this will happen again. In a world connected by jet travel, that is guaranteed."

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Carlson first addressed immigration, saying it is not a "boutique issue."

"The question of who lives in your country is the most basic issue that any nation faces ever," Carlson said. "[When] the coronavirus began to spread globally, sane countries started to secure their borders. They wanted to know exactly who was coming in and out and they wanted to control it."

The host also addressed China and their control over pharmaceuticals.

"Ask yourself, 'Who can make you beg for mercy?' If one of your kids had a bad infection, you would do anything for antibiotics. But our leaders don't control those drugs. China does," Carlson said. "The Chinese manufacture our entire supply of antibiotics, not to mention countless other goods your family literally could not live without. And here's the worst news: The Chinese hate us and threatened to withhold lifesaving medicine from us."

"Our most powerful enemy in the world has the power of life and death over our country," Carlson emphasized. "We should not let a single day pass before fixing this."

Carlson then disputed the notion that Americans are racist for noting the Chinese origins of the pandemic.

"America is a welcoming place filled with unusually kind and open-hearted people. The merchants of wokeness cannot see that. They refuse to see it as a matter of faith," Carlson said. "They believe that all bad things emanate from America. They will always put America last. It's their creed."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Carlson described the "America First" philosophy as "family" first.

"If you're forced to choose between your own children and the kids next door, you understand that's not really a choice," Carlson said. "You have only one duty to the lives in your care, your people, the ones who depend on you. In the end, that's what it means to lead a family. It means no less to lead a country."