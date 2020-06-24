Tucker Carlson bashes monument vandals as 'idiots': 'They couldn't tell you who George Washington was'

Tucker Carlson opened Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by taking aim squarely at the "truly and utterly stupid" demonstrators who have targeted statues and monuments across America for vandalism and destruction in recent weeks.

"It's pretty clear that nothing is what we're told it is," Carlson said near the top of his monologue. "These are not protests. This is not about George Floyd. It's not about systemic racism, whatever that is. America is not a racist country. You are not a bad person for living here. These are definitely not protesters or not even rioters.

"They are the armed militia of the Democratic Party. They're working to overthrow our system of government," Carlson said. "They're trying to put themselves in power. That's all obvious ...

"But in the process of saying that, we may have missed something else that is also true as well as highly amusing," the host continued. "These people are idiots, for real. The angry children you watch set fire to windows and topple statues and scream at you on television day after day are truly and utterly stupid.

"There's probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history. They're mouth-breathers. They know nothing. They couldn't tell you who George Washington was," Carlson went on. "They don't know when the Civil War was fought, probably not even to the century. They say they oppose racism and then they ripped down monuments to abolitionists. They don't see the contradiction in that because they have no idea who the abolitionists were. They think it's a band from the 80s."

Ironically, Carlson claimed, many of the most ignorant demonstrators have "all the worthless credentials we're told we should want for our children.

"They went to Duke. They work at some nonprofit," he continued. "They hold a good paying job in digital marketing at Nike. They're supposedly impressive, but they're not impressive at all. They're incredibly dumb. They fall for any lie. No matter how preposterous -- the more preposterous -- the more likely they are to fall for it."

Carlson closed by reminding viewers that the next step for those in the streets is to seek to gain political power.

"The question is, can people this damaged, this weak actually run a country? The answer is no, of course not. And we definitely should not let them."