Tucker Carlson joins 'Fox & Friends': Border crisis is 'greatest scandal of my lifetime'

Tucker Carlson told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that the border crisis is the "greatest scandal of [his] lifetime." The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host made the comments after Fox News exclusively obtained internal emails showing how the acting head of ICE granted a temporary stay of deportation earlier this year for an illegal immigrant with a criminal record.

TUCKER CARLSON: What's happening at the border is not a crisis. A crisis is a flood in Bangladesh. It's an act of God. This is an intentional act. This is the administration bringing felons, violent criminals into our country on purpose. Why would you do something like that? Only to destroy it. I mean, there's no other explanation for this, it’s not an act of compassion. It's an act of hostility against the United States in order to change it forever. I think this is the greatest scandal of my lifetime, what's happening on the border right now.



