Tucker: DNC speakers Cuomo, Obama, Bowser showed what's wrong with their party

The first night of the Democratic National Convention -- featuring speeches from Andrew Cuomo, Michelle Obama and others -- saw several instances of irony, faux compassion and shameless double standards, Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night.

Cuomo, the Democrat governor of New York, was given a prime speaking spot during Monday's opening night, and used it to brag about what he called his state's successes in fighting the coronavirus, Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"The weirdest moment by far of the night was Andrew Cuomo's speech; Cuomo is the brother of CNN's weightlifting correspondent. His father famously gave the DNC keynote back in 1984. There was never any question that Andrew Cuomo was going to speak at this year's convention," Carlson explained.

GOV. CUOMO ROASTED FOR ANNOUNCING BOOK ON COVID RESPONSE: 'DOWNRIGHT GHASTLY'

He said COVID was the "last thing" the political scion should bring up -- let alone in a braggadocious way, noting the thousands of people who have died in New York state-regulated nursing homes after Cuomo's administration ordered stable-but-positive patients back into their confines, resulting in a lethal spread of the virus.

"It is possible that no leader on Earth mishandled the coronavirus outbreak as profoundly as Andrew Cuomo did. A man with integrity would have resigned immediately," he said.

"It is possible that no leader on Earth mishandled the coronavirus outbreak as profoundly as Andrew Cuomo did. A man with integrity would have resigned immediately." — Tucker Carlson

"The whole thing was like watching Jeffrey Epstein boast about his internship program. You could barely believe it was happening. But it was."

Michelle Obama 'still a victim'

Carlson said the first night's keynote speaker, Michelle Obama, was another unbelievable spectacle.

He pointed to the fawning coverage the media gave the former first lady's speech after the fact, remarking that the First Amendment now apparently has two restrictions: "No shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater -- and no criticizing Michelle Obama."

"Last night she delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate on Martha's Vineyard. Michelle Obama, it's fair to say, has done well for herself. What she wanted you to know last night was that she was still a victim -- she and everyone who looks like her -- so shut up and accept her dominion over you," Carlson said.

He disagreed with Obama's claim that "a never-ending list of innocent people continue to be murdered" in the U.S., responding that, factually, there have been about eight unarmed African-Americans killed by law enforcement.

"That isn't a never ending list. Last year there was a total of 14. So what Michelle Obama just told you is a total lie, a calculated lie, a lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry, more divided, and thereby help her candidate win," Carlson said.

"Michelle Obama made very clear if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot," he continued, pointing to the part of her speech wherein she claimed President Trump was "in over his head" and that she "hates politics" but "care[s] about this nation."

"Michelle Obama made very clear if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot." — Tucker Carlson

"'I understand that my message will be heard by some people,' Michelle Obama declared. Why won't they hear her message?" Carlson continued. "Well, because they are bad people, that's why. 'Half the country is evil. They hate me for my race,' says the woman whose husband was elected by that very same country twice in a row, hence allowing her to buy an $11 million spread on Martha's Vineyard. If Michelle Obama hates politics so much, why is she giving a political speech at a political convention?"

"If Michelle Obama hates politics so much, why is she giving a political speech at a political convention?" — Tucker Carlson

"You probably thought the left was secular but not anymore," Carlson told his audience. "They are fervent religious fanatics. Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard -- Everything she does is good by definition," he continued, comparing Mrs. Obama to the founder of Scientology.

He balked at the media's fawning praise, playing complementary clips of social justice advocate Van Jones, 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and former Bush communications director Nicolle Wallace.

DC mayor's mural

Carlson added that one of the most out-of-touch moments during Monday's convention session came from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser:

"Bowser's city is falling apart right now, literally. Been there? For centuries Washington, D.C., was a beautiful place. You might remember it from your sixth-grade trip. Parks and trees and open spaces. A city the country was proud of. Now its open spaces are lined with tents and inside them, drug-addicted vagrants live and they emerge periodically to scare and harass visitors and local residents," Carlson said.

"She may have wrecked our nation's capital, a city she did not build, but she got the politics right -- and that's all that matters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played a clip of Bowser standing on a balcony overlooking what was once 16th Street NW, now monikered "Black Lives Matter Plaza," telling the crowd via video that "we can't just say those words -- we have to live those words."

Carlson asked aloud whether that painted slogan, writ large on the street near the White House, was any consolation to Washingtonians or Americans who have seen their businesses crushed by gubernatorial shutdown mandates, or those workers waiting for Congress to renew unemployment supplements.

"At least you can go to sleep in your car knowing that far away in a city run by corrupt bureaucrats, a street now has a fashionable political slogan painted across it. That is the message not just of Muriel Bowser but of the Democratic Party."