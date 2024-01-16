Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Trump's Iowa blowout has Democrats 'shaking in their boots,' says former gubernatorial candidate

'2016 Trump is back,' says Tudor Dixon after 30-point caucus victory

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Tudor Dixon on Trump's historic victory in Iowa: 'Democrats are shaking in their boots right now' Video

Tudor Dixon on Trump's historic victory in Iowa: 'Democrats are shaking in their boots right now'

Tudor Dixon, Grace Curley and Janelle King discuss Trump's victory in the Iowa caucuses, what Republicans' top issues mean for the future of the primary and how Democrats are concerned about the overwhelming win.

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that "2016 Trump is back" after the former president's historic victory in the Iowa caucuses. Dixon speculated that Democrats are now "recalculating" their general election strategy to counter the strong enthusiasm behind the GOP frontrunner. 

FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS: TRUMP DOMINATES IOWA CAUCUSES

TUDOR DIXON: Look at the enthusiasm. I think that this is showing that Trump supporters come out and the Trump supporters add to the Republican base like no other. He is in such a strong position. We are seeing the country rally around him today. … The enthusiasm is back. He's winning on the border issue. This is going to be a big year. And I think Democrats are shaking in their boots right now. Their national day of Trump mourning didn't work. Their lawsuits haven't worked. Right now they're recalculating. They're going, ‘What did we do? 2016 Trump is back.’ 

Trump pointing up

DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans voted today in the state’s caucuses for the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. Trump has been projected winner of the Iowa caucus.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump cruised to an easy victory on Monday night in the Iowa caucuses, the lead off contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating calendar.

The Fox News Decision Desk made call for Trump at 8:31pm ET, a half an hour after the caucuses got underway across the Hawkeye State.

More than two hours after Trump's victory was called, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would edge former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for a distant second place behind Trump.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Iowa caucuses had the lowest voter turnout since 2000: Karl Rove Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.