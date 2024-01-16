Trump's Iowa blowout has Democrats 'shaking in their boots,' says former gubernatorial candidate

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that "2016 Trump is back" after the former president's historic victory in the Iowa caucuses. Dixon speculated that Democrats are now "recalculating" their general election strategy to counter the strong enthusiasm behind the GOP frontrunner.

TUDOR DIXON: Look at the enthusiasm. I think that this is showing that Trump supporters come out and the Trump supporters add to the Republican base like no other. He is in such a strong position. We are seeing the country rally around him today. … The enthusiasm is back. He's winning on the border issue. This is going to be a big year. And I think Democrats are shaking in their boots right now. Their national day of Trump mourning didn't work. Their lawsuits haven't worked. Right now they're recalculating. They're going, ‘What did we do? 2016 Trump is back.’

Trump cruised to an easy victory on Monday night in the Iowa caucuses, the lead off contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating calendar.

The Fox News Decision Desk made call for Trump at 8:31pm ET, a half an hour after the caucuses got underway across the Hawkeye State.

More than two hours after Trump's victory was called, the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would edge former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for a distant second place behind Trump.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.