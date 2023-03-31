Trump's 'frightening' indictment straight out of 'Putin's playbook,' expert warns

Military analyst Rebekah Koffler slammed Democrats for using "Soviet tactics" to derail former President Donald Trump's 2024 bid after the New York grand jury's indictment, warning on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that the move will embolden Russia, China and Iran.

REBEKAH KOFFLER: Putin is elated, actually, because effectively what's going on is the Democrats are using Putin's playbook to prevent former President Trump from running for the presidency in 2024. Look, as an immigrant from the Soviet Russia who fled communism, I don't recognize our country. It's frightening to me that what I'm seeing here is what was happening back in the Soviet Union. These are KGB tactics, and they're going to embolden Russia, China, Iran. These are our adversaries because they know that instead of paying attention to external threats, we are basically, you know, paying attention to infighting. We are destabilizing our own country by these sorts of Soviet tactics.

Trump was indicted Thursday by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation, possibly for hush money payments.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

"This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal," a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday. "Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected."

Trump slammed Bragg for his "obsession" with trying to "get Trump," while warning the move to charge a former president of the United States will "backfire."

