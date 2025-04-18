Trump White House trashes NY Times over headline about deported El Salvadoran

The Trump White House on Friday criticized The New York Times for a headline referring to a "wrongly deported" Maryland father that the administration claims is actually an illegal immigrant with a violent criminal history.

"Senator Meets With Wrongly Deported Maryland Man In El Salvador," was the headline of a Thursday evening article plastered on the front page of The New York Times.

The report focused on Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who flew to El Salvador this week to meet with deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

DEM SENATOR VAN HOLLEN MEETS, SHAKES HANDS WITH ABREGO GARCIA; EL SALVADOR SAYS INMATE WILL REMAIN IN CUSTODY

Garcia, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant living in Maryland, was deported to the El Salvadoran megaprison "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) last month. Officials acknowledged in court that his deportation had been an administrative error. However, now some top Trump officials say he had been correctly removed and contend that he is a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

"Fixed It for you @NYTimes," the White House wrote Friday morning on X.

The tweet includes an image of the headline, which the White House's official account scribbled on to nix the words "wrongly" and "Maryland man," adding their own preferred language.

"Senator Meets With Deported MS-13 Illegal Allien In El Salvador Who's Never Coming Back," the White House's version reads.

"Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he's NOT coming back," the White House social media account added.

APPEALS COURT DENIES DOJ BID TO BLOCK RETURN OF KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA FROM EL SALVADOR PRISON

President Donald Trump also called out the Maryland senator on his Truth Social account.

"Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!" Trump wrote.

Van Hollen said on Thursday that "Kilmar Abrego Garcia had been illegally abducted and is being held in a notorious prison in El Salvador -- barred from contacting his family or lawyers." Van Hollen also spoke to the press in El Salvador, in a video posted on YouTube.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return," the Democratic senator wrote later that day on X.

KRISTI NOEM CRITICIZES 'LIBERAL LEFT' FOR TURNING ACCUSED GANG MEMBER INTO 'MEDIA DARLING'

Both a federal district court and the U.S. Supreme Court have ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" Garcia's release and return to the U.S. for proper deportation proceedings.

The Trump administration also released information on Wednesday indicating that Abrego Garcia's wife has accused him of repeated abuse.

Fox News obtained the written domestic violence allegations filed in court against Abrego Garcia by Vasquez in 2021.

In the filing, written in her own handwriting, Vasquez alleged that Abrego Garcia had repeatedly beaten her, writing: "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Times for comment.