Ex-Obama aide calls on Kimmel to apologize for 'tasteless' Trump joke ahead of assassination attempt

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A top Democratic strategist for former President Barack Obama is calling on Jimmy Kimmel to apologize for the poorly aged joke about President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made just days before Saturday's assassination attempt.

Former Obama White House advisor and CNN political analyst David Axelrod weighed in on the controversy after the Trumps on Monday both called for Kimmel's firing.

"I like @jimmykimmel. He's funny & courageous at a time when there has been too much cowardice. That said, this WAS a tasteless joke," Axelrod wrote on X.

"The WH will use any issue to demand he be fired because his satire touches a nerve, and ABC is right to resist. But he'd be right to apologize," Axelrod added.

MELANIA TRUMP CALLS FOR ABC TO FIRE JIMMY KIMMEL OVER ‘HATEFUL AND VIOLENT RHETORIC’

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Kimmel quickly went viral in the wake of the attack just outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, where the Trumps and nearly the entire Cabinet were located.

On Thursday, Kimmel depicted his own version of the WHCA Dinner where he emceed the annual gala, and leveled several jabs at both the president and first lady.

"Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said, sparking laughs from the liberal audience.

KIMMEL CALLS MELANIA TRUMP AN ‘EXPECTANT WIDOW’ BEFORE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER SHOOTING

The first lady made waves Monday, calling for ABC to "take a stand" and saying Kimmel shouldn't be able to "enter our homes each evening to spread hate."

"Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," she posted on X.

"People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough," the first lady continued. "It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community."

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE UNLOADS ON KIMMEL, CALLING HIM ‘DERANGED’ AND FOR HIM TO BE FIRED

The president later followed suit, who said in part Monday on Truth Social, "I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC."

Last year, Kimmel was briefly suspended by Disney, after controversial remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk sparked outrage and a veiled threat was leveled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). He returned to air days later and insisted he never intended to make light of Kirk’s death.

In December, ABC extended his contract until at least May 2027.

Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, the 31-year-old accused of targeting Trump and top Cabinet officials Saturday, is facing three counts, including attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Top DOJ officials said Monday that additional charges are expected, and he faces life imprisonment.

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