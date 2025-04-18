Trump supporter tells CNN he's 'fighting our fights,' touts public support on immigration

A supporter of President Donald Trump praised his work and touted the public’s support of his deporting of illegal immigrants.

"It would have been enough if Trump had only taken on Wall Street," author Batya Ungar-Sargon said Thursday on CNN’s "NewsNight with Abby Phillip."

"It would have been enough if he had only taken on the gangbangers," Ungar-Sargon added. "It would have been enough if he had only started reshoring manufacturing, if he had only gotten rid of this guy who beat his woman — his wife — up, which, by the way, is a deportable offense. And yet he‘s done all of these things."

APPEALS COURT DENIES DOJ BUD TO BLOCK RETURN OF KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA FROM EL SALVADOR PRISON

Ungar-Sargon’s mention of "this guy who beat his woman" refers to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member who lived in Maryland before the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday "to show solidarity" with Garcia. Van Hollen met with Garcia on Thursday, saying in a post on X, "I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

TRUMP CALLS SEN. VAN HOLLEN A ‘FOOL’ AFTER MEETING WITH DEPORTED MS-13 SUSPECT IN EL SALVADOR

A 2022 Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) report obtained by Fox News says that Garcia was stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper with eight people in the car with Garcia, and the trooper flagged the encounter as a potential human trafficking incident in the report.

Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez, also said in 2021 court documents that Garcia abused her, writing, "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

"I think most Americans look at that and they say, not that he‘s weaponizing things, but that he is fighting our fights for us," Ungar-Sargon said.

"CNN this morning had a poll," she added. "Fifty-six percent of Americans want every single illegal alien deported, 11 million illegal aliens deported, 56%. It‘s up from 38% in 2016. Trump is winning this, and he‘s winning it because people feel like he is fighting for them. The real emergency is that the American people are getting what they want."

CNN'S SCOTT JENNINGS SAYS LEFT 'IN LOVE WITH THE WORST PEOPLE' DURING CLASH OVER DEPORTED ALLEGED MS-13 MEMBER

