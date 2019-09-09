Trump renews criticism of CNN, MSNBC in scathing tweets

President Trump attacked the mainstream media in a series of tweets on Monday, declaring that the liberal CNN is bad for the United States but “MSNBC is worse.”

“Great news that an activist investor is now involved with AT&T. As the owner of VERY LOW RATINGS @CNN, perhaps they will now put a stop to all of the Fake News emanating from its non-credible ‘anchors.’ Also, I hear that, because of its bad ratings, it is losing a fortune,” Trump tweeted. “But most importantly, @CNN is bad for the USA.”

CNN HAS BAD WEEK AMID APRIL RYAN, CHRIS CUOMO AND DON LEMON NEWS: ‘IT WAS QUITE EMBARRASSING’

The president added that CNN’s international division “spews bad information & Fake News all over the globe,” prompting foreign leaders to question why the media hates the country.

“It is a fraudulent shame, & all comes from the top!” Trump tweeted.

But Trump wasn’t finished attacking the media and sent an additional thread of messages aimed at MSNBC.

“As bad as @CNN is, Comcast MSNBC is worse. Their ratings are also way down because they have lost all credibility. I believe their stories about me are not 93% negative, but actually 100% negative. They are incapable of saying anything positive, despite all of the great things that this Administration has done,” Trump wrote. “They don’t talk about the great economy, the big tax and regulation cuts, the rebuilding of the Military, ‘Choice’ at our VA, our Vets, Judges and Supreme Court Justices, the Border Wall going up, lowest crime numbers, 2nd A, and so much more!”

OUTGOING CNN CONTRIBUTOR ELIANA JOHNSON QUESTIONS NETWORK'S DECISION TO SEND HER PACKING

CNN and MSNBC did not immediately respond to separate request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN executive Matt Dornic appeared to respond on Twitter. ‘In case you hear differently, CNN is having its most profitable year in history,” Dornic tweeted Monday.

Trump has been a frequent critic of both CNN and MSNBC throughout his administration. Last week, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked CNN on Thursday for inaccurately labeling Alabama as Mississippi in an on-screen graphic.

As for MSNBC, the network has not publically announced any disciplinary action for Lawrence O’Donnell despite the far-left anchor being forced to apologize and retract a singled-sourced, unverified report last month – which bypassed the network's standards – claiming President Trump possibly had loans co-signed by Russian oligarchs.

O’Donnell admitted that he aired information that “wasn’t ready for reporting” and broke NBC News regulations in the process. The retraction and apology came after Trump's legal team sent a harshly worded letter to NBC demanding the apology and retraction for “false and defamatory, and extremely damaging” comments made by the MSNBC primetime host.

TRUMP MOCKS CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO OVER VIRAL VIDEO: ‘I THOUGHT CHRIS WAS FREDO ALSO’

Although Trump mocks CNN on a regular basis, he also declared that NBC News has “less credibility” than its liberal rival during a press gaggle last month. NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander seemingly annoyed the president by asking about 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden and he attacked the Peacock Network as a result.

“This guy is the most biased reporter," the president said on Aug. 21. "NBC, you know I made a lot of money for NBC with ‘The Apprentice’ and I used to like them but they are the most biased. Peter is such a biased… you should be able to ask a question in a better way. You are so obviously biased.”

Trump said that the public “has no confidence in the media” because of biased reporters.

“NBC News has less credibility, in my opinion… than CNN. I think CNN has more credibility than NBC News,” Trump said at the time.

Trump has shown that no news networks are off limits for his Twitter tirades. While he goes after MSNBC and CNN on a regular basis, he also took shots at Fox News late last month when he accused the network of “promoting” the Democratic National Committee by airing an interview with the group’s communications director.