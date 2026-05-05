Trump says China not challenging US on Iran, touts Xi as ‘very respectful’ amid Hormuz tensions

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President Donald Trump said the U.S. hasn’t "been challenged by China" on the conflict with Iran, describing leader Xi Jinping as being "very respectful" with tensions remaining high over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the remark Tuesday at the White House ahead of his visit next week to Beijing to meet Xi in person.

"I have a very good relationship with President Xi. You know, I find him to be a tremendous guy, and we get along well. And you see how we do," Trump told reporters when asked about what he hopes to achieve with Xi in relation to Iran. "We do a lot of business with China and making a lot of money. We're making a lot of money. It's different than it used to be, but I'll be talking about --- that'll be one subject."

"But he's been very nice about this. You know, in all fairness, he gets like, 60% of his oil from Hormuz. And he's been, I think he's been very respectful," Trump added. "We haven't been challenged by China. They don't challenge us. And he wouldn't do that. I don't think he'd do that because of me. But, I think he's been very respectful."

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Trump said the Iranian regime is "trying to survive," but they won’t be successful if they don’t make a deal with the U.S.

"Oh, they don't make a deal? They won't be successful. They'll go very quickly and methodically. Believe me, it'll be very easy," Trump continued.

The president announced in March that the meeting with Xi in Beijing will happen on May 14-15.

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"First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year. Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

When asked Tuesday about U.S. military ships coming under fire in the Strait of Hormuz --- and what it would take for Iran to violate the ongoing ceasefire --- Trump said, "Well, you'll find out, because I'll let you know."

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"They know what to do... and they know what not to do, more importantly, actually," Trump added.