Trump calls for MLB boycott, warns ‘woke’ corporations after All-Star Game pullout

Former President Donald Trump fired a high, hard fastball at Major League Baseball on Friday night, urging fans to boycott the "national pastime" over its decision to pull this year’s All-Star Game from the Atlanta area.

Trump asserted MLB’s leadership was "afraid of the Radical Left Democrats," claiming the party pressured MLB to relocate its mid-summer game because of Georgia’s new election law, recently signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The former president also took aim at large "woke" corporations that issued statements against the Georgia law.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans," Trump wrote, "and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections.

"Boycott baseball," Trump urged, "and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"

The new Georgia law prohibits electioneering within several dozen feet of a polling station, requires identification to register for an absentee ballot and expands weekend early voting.

But during an appearance Friday night on Fox News’ "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kemp asserted that election laws in New York -- home to MLB’s headquarters – remained "stricter" than those in Georgia.

"When you look at New York's voting laws, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee by-mail in New York. You do not in Georgia," Kemp told host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has never shied from taking on the major sports leagues, despite their legions of fans.

During his presidency, Trump repeatedly hammered the NFL for allowing national anthem protests along its sidelines prior to games, and last year labeled the NBA a "political organization" after several teams called off playoff games in protest of police brutality.

Trump has also charcaterized the NBA as being "bought off" by China, claiming the basketball league has favored its own overseas profits over supporting pro-democratic policies.

In a separate statement Friday, Trump directed his ire at the "Fake News Media" over their framing of the 2020 presidential election results.

"Why is it that every time the 2020 ELECTION FRAUD is discussed, the Fake News Media consistently states that such charges are baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc?" Trump asked.

"Sadly," he continued, "there was a massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that. With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out.

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of last year’s presidential election, drawing more than 81 million votes versus Trump’s more than 74 million.

Trump and many of his supporters have complained about alleged late-night ballot drops in Democrat-controlled districts and allegedly faulty voting machines, but their arguments largely failed to gain traction in the courts.

"Other than that," Trump concluded, "Happy Easter!"