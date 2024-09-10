ABC’s Linsey Davis raises eyebrows with abortion fact-check against Trump: 'Completely interjects herself'

ABC Presidential Debate co-moderator Linsey Davis raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she fact-checked former President Trump on abortion.

Trump was asked about his stance on abortion, as ABC’s Davis pointed out that the former president has boasted about killing Roe v. Wade and has called himself "the most pro-life President in American history" but has since declared he would be great for women’s reproductive rights. Trump also recently said Florida's six-week abortion ban "is too short," but said he would vote against a ballot initiative that would overturn the six-week ban on abortions in the state.

"The reason why I’m doing that vote is because… they have abortion in the ninth month. They even have, and you can look at the governor of West Virginia [Viriginia], the previous governor… not the current governor, whose doing an excellent job, but the governor before, he said, ‘The baby will be born, and we will decide what to do with the baby,’ in other words we’ll execute the baby. And that’s why I did that," Trump said.

"They’re radical. The Democrats are radical," Trump continued.

Once Trump was finished, Davis then sharply cut in to correct the record.

"There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born," Davis said.

Trump was presumably referring to former Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who famously made headlines with comments on third-trimester abortions if severe deformities occur or a fetus is deemed non-viable.

"If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother," Northam said during a radio interview.

Davis’ fact-check surprised many on social media.

Fox News host and Trurmp's former press secretary Kayleight McEnany said ABC should be "ashamed" of themselves and that the moderators were only prepared to fact-check Trump.

McEnany added, "Kamala just invoked the Charlottesville ‘both sides’ hoax that has been fact checked as false by left-wing Snopes and the "bloodbath" hoax. Why is Trump having to debunk this and not the moderators?? The ABC moderators only fact check Trump."

"Linsey Davis completely interjects herself into the debate to help Kamala. No surprise at all there. But I thought Trump nailed his abortion answer. This is Kamala’s only issue," OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote.

Conservative pundit Stephen L. Miller repeatedly responded, "Why didn't Lindsey Davis fact check this?," when people shared falsehoods told by Harris.

Many others had thoughts on the moment:

Later in the debate, co-moderator David Muir also fact-checked Trump after the former president suggested illegal immigrants are eating dogs and other pets.

