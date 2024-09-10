Expand / Collapse search
Media

FOX News Media proposes second Harris-Trump debate moderated by Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier

FOX News Media debate would be in a key battleground state in October

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Fox News invites both the Trump and Harris campaigns to a debate in October Video

Fox News invites both the Trump and Harris campaigns to a debate in October

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier announces Fox News' invitation to both presidential candidates after the ABC News Presidential Debate.

Fox News has formally re-upped its offer to host a second presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump. 

On the heels of the ABC News Presidential Debate on Tuesday, FOX News Media executives sent a letter to the Harris and Trump campaigns offering to host another debate, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators. 

"Now that the first debate is underway between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, FOX News Media is re-upping its proposal. As the Harris Campaign has stated, the American people will have another opportunity to see both on stage in October," FOX News Media president & Executive Editor Jay Wallace and Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker wrote. 

FOX News Media proposed a debate in October while early in-person voting gets underway in multiple battleground states, including Oct. 9 in Arizona, Oct. 15 in Georgia and October 16 in North Carolina.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL OUTDRAWS MSNBC, CNN DURING AUGUST TO FINISH WITH CABLE’S LARGEST AUDIENCE

Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier anchored live from the Republican National Convention.

Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier would moderate the proposed FOX News Media presidential debate.   (Fox News Media)

FOX News Media previously offered to host a presidential debate in Pennsylvania and that offer also remains on the table while early voting continues in the Keystone State. 

"Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate," Wallace and Loker wrote, adding that both campaigns have also been offered a primetime town hall event. 

"As you recall, despite not having a Democratic debate in 2016/2020, FOX News was able to secure town halls with Democratic candidates such as: Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand," Wallace and Loker continued. 

FOX NEWS DIGITAL CRUSHES CNN, NY TIMES IN KEY METRICS DURING UNPRECEDENTED JULY

Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The letter to each campaign also detailed Fox News Channel’s success in the ratings department, indicating that a massive audience would tune in ahead of the critical election. In July, Fox News Channel thumped both CNN and MSNBC in critical swing states, including New Hampshire, North Carolina, Minnesota, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida and Michigan. 

Fox News' proposed criteria and format mirrors those of the CNN debate in June and Tuesday’s ABC showdown. Fox News proposed a 90-minute debate with two commercial breaks, with only Baier and MacCallum asking questions. A coin flip would determine podium placement and order of closing statements. Candidates would stand behind podiums without any props or prewritten notes. 

"In recognition of FOX News Media's capabilities and reputation, we cordially extend an invitation to all concerned parties to discuss our proposal. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to the opportunity to foster informed political dialogue at this pivotal moment for our nation," Wallace and Loker wrote. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 