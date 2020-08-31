Trump calls rioters 'supporters' of media while dismissing question on violence from his own backers

President Trump dismissed questions from reporters Monday about his supporters inciting violence in various cities while insisting that the media has the support of rioters.

During a news conference, Trump condemned the riots that have plagued Portland, Ore. for more than 90 consecutive days. Over the weekend, a member of a pro-Trump organization called Patriot Prayer was shot and killed as counterprotesters who support the president arrived in the liberal city.

At one point Monday, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins attempted to press Trump on whether he would denounce violence from his own supporters, who reportedly fired paintball guns and pepper spray at Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, after Trump accused Joe Biden of not condemning "left-wing violence."

"Do you also want to take this chance to condemn what your supporters did in Portland?" Collins asked.

"Well, I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters, but that was a peaceful protest," Trump responded. "And paint, as a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets. Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, they shot a young gentleman and killed him. Not with paint, but with a bullet and I think it's disgraceful."

As Trump attempted to move on to a different reporter, Collins began shouting a followup question regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old gunman and apparent Trump supporter who has been charged in the shooting death of two men during unrest in Kenosha, Wis. last week.

The president was ultimately asked about Rittenhouse by another reporter, saying he was "looking at" the situation and stressing that it's under investigation, but suggested Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

And when asked if he thought private citizens should be taking such actions like Rittenhouse, Trump responded by saying he'd like to see law enforcement "take care of everything."