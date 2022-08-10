Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Trump 'regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight' from Biden, Washington Post analysis says

Trump news, like the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, can 'eclipse Biden’s ability to deliver his message'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
A Washington Post analysis said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump was "regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight" from President Biden, a "rarity" in modern politics. 

The analysis, written by Matt Viser, said any news regarding Trump can "eclipse Biden’s ability to deliver his message and command public attention." 

"The phenomenon is a rarity in modern politics," he wrote. "But it’s becoming a striking feature of the Biden presidency that the former president is regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight, less because of his current actions than the aftershocks of his presidency."

The former president's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI agents executing a search warrant on Monday. The raid was related to documents Trump allegedly brought with him to his private residence after leaving the White House.

TRUMP MEDIA FOES, ALLIES AGREE FBI MAR-A-LAGO RAID MAY HAVE CLINCHED HIM 2024 REPUBLICAN NOMINATION

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as the crowd cheers him on during a rally in Washington Township, Michigan, U.S. April 2, 2022.

Viser argued the president was overshadowed by Trump news Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and said, "Biden promised voters he would seek to not grab their attention the way Trump did, but he may not have imagined that Trump would continue to seize that attention."

He said the country was still experiencing "aftershocks" from Trump's presidency 

"Biden continues with his earnest attempts at enacting and touting policy achievements, from infrastructure to veterans’ health. But even though some could have generational impact, they can get overtaken in the news by the sugar high of Trump drama, at least in the moment," Viser wrote. 

He noted that the raid on Trump's home dominated questions coming from White House reporters at a press conference with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TRUMP VS. NATIONAL ARCHIVES: A TIMELINE LEADING UP TO THE MAR-A-LAGO RAID

Biden signed the bipartisan burn pit legislation into law on Wednesday. During his remarks, Biden said the PACT Act "empowers the Department of Veterans Affairs to move quickly to determine a service member's illness and related military service to see if they qualify. And for families of veterans who died from toxic exposure, it means a monthly stipend of $2,000 a month for a surviving spouse with two children." 

The PACT Act is among several Democratic bills passed by the House or the Senate, including the spending bill, a scaled back version of Biden's Build Back Better Bill, rebranded as the Inflation Reduction Act. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calls on a reporter during a press conference about Democrats' reconciliation bill. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calls on a reporter during a press conference about Democrats' reconciliation bill.  (Tyler Olson/Fox News)

In Trump's statement after FBI agents had raided his home, he said Mar-a-Lago was "under siege" by a large group of FBI agents and added it was "prosecutorial misconduct" and a "weaponization of the Justice System."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.