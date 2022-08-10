Trump 'regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight' from Biden, Washington Post analysis says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post analysis said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump was "regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight" from President Biden, a "rarity" in modern politics.

The analysis, written by Matt Viser, said any news regarding Trump can "eclipse Biden’s ability to deliver his message and command public attention."

"The phenomenon is a rarity in modern politics," he wrote. "But it’s becoming a striking feature of the Biden presidency that the former president is regularly intruding to steal the public spotlight, less because of his current actions than the aftershocks of his presidency."

The former president's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI agents executing a search warrant on Monday. The raid was related to documents Trump allegedly brought with him to his private residence after leaving the White House.

Viser argued the president was overshadowed by Trump news Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and said, "Biden promised voters he would seek to not grab their attention the way Trump did, but he may not have imagined that Trump would continue to seize that attention."

He said the country was still experiencing "aftershocks" from Trump's presidency

"Biden continues with his earnest attempts at enacting and touting policy achievements, from infrastructure to veterans’ health. But even though some could have generational impact, they can get overtaken in the news by the sugar high of Trump drama, at least in the moment," Viser wrote.

He noted that the raid on Trump's home dominated questions coming from White House reporters at a press conference with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden signed the bipartisan burn pit legislation into law on Wednesday. During his remarks, Biden said the PACT Act "empowers the Department of Veterans Affairs to move quickly to determine a service member's illness and related military service to see if they qualify. And for families of veterans who died from toxic exposure, it means a monthly stipend of $2,000 a month for a surviving spouse with two children."

The PACT Act is among several Democratic bills passed by the House or the Senate, including the spending bill, a scaled back version of Biden's Build Back Better Bill, rebranded as the Inflation Reduction Act.

In Trump's statement after FBI agents had raided his home, he said Mar-a-Lago was "under siege" by a large group of FBI agents and added it was "prosecutorial misconduct" and a "weaponization of the Justice System."