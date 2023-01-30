Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents

Former President Trump on Friday released a video blasting public education for being taken over by "radical left maniacs" and vowed to give power back to the parents.

"Here is my plan to restore power to American parents. First, we will cut federal funding for any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto our children," Trump said in the video.

"We're not going to allow it to happen," he added.

Trump added that he will "direct the Departments of Justice and Education to open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination."

"That includes discrimination against Asian Americans," he said. "The Marxism being preached in our schools is also totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings, and in many ways it's resembling an established new religion. We can't let that happen. For this reason, my administration will aggressively pursue intentional violations to the establishment clause and the free exercise clause of the Constitution."

Further details on Trump’s plan warn that the "major problem" is that "we have ‘pink-haired communists teaching our kids.’"

The plan included "aggressively pursuing potential violations of freedom of religion and implement preferential funding to states and school districts that adopt a parental bill of rights, cut "bloated" number of school administrators, and abolish teacher tenure for grades kindergarten through 12.

The plan also added that school districts and states would get preferential funding if they "complete curriculum transparency and school choice."

Trump’s comments came after he announced his 2024 presidential run shortly after the 2022 midterm elections.