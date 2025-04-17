Leavitt, Bondi unload on 'deranged' Dems, call for apologies from media over MS-13 suspect

Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt unloaded on "deranged" Democrats pushing for alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to return to the U.S. as court records appear to expose the El Salvadoran illegal immigrant's past domestic violence against his wife.

Bondi, speaking on the records Wednesday night on "Hannity," said the media-dubbed "Maryland man" is back where he belongs.

"He is sitting in a prison and every American should be thanking President Trump tonight and every liberal journalist who has called him a ‘Maryland man’ and saying he was rightfully in this country should be apologizing tonight to President Trump," she said.

Fox News has obtained the written domestic violence allegations filed in court against 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez, in 2021.

In a filing written in Vasquez's own handwriting, she alleged Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, writing: "At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me."

Bondi pointed to the records, which detailed that Abrego Garcia had punched Vasquez in the eye and ripped off her clothes, calling the descriptions "horrific."

Amid a lengthy legal tussle surrounding the suspected gang member's deportation to an El Salvador megaprison, the Supreme Court recently upheld a lower court's order, requiring "the government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

However, both Trump officials and El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele agreed they didn't have the authority to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., with Bukele saying he lacked the power to "smuggle a terrorist into the U.S."

The issue fomented outrage among Democrats, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who insisted Abrego Garcia had been "illegally abducted" from the U.S.

He caught ire from Republicans this week for traveling to El Salvador to push for Abrego Garcia's return.

"This shows you how deranged the modern-day Democrat Party has truly become," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Leavitt stood near Patty Morin, the mother of illegal immigrant murder victim Rachel Morin, earlier on Wednesday in the White House briefing room as she shared gruesome details about her daughter's brutal rape and murder at the hands of Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old from El Salvador recently convicted of the crimes.

Leavitt said hearing the story was "incredibly difficult," but also a "powerful" truth. She also slammed Van Hollen for allegedly prioritizing an accused gang member instead of heeding the concerns of constituents like Morin and her family.

Democrats and Abrego Garcia's attorney have disputed the Trump administration's claims that he was a member of the violent MS-13 gang. DHS released new documents this week, which it says definitively proves Abrego Garcia, who was deported to the El Salvadoran mega prison "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) last month, is a member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

