Trump taunts NYT columnist Friedman with new nickname, says he sucked up on phone before hit piece

President Trump slammed New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman on Friday, nicknaming him “the Chin” and painting him as a brown-noser who was cordial on the phone before penning a negative opinion piece.

“Thomas ‘the Chin’ Friedman, a weak and pathetic sort of guy, writes columns for The New York Times in between rounds of his favorite game, golf. Two weeks ago, while speaking to a friend on his cell phone, I unfortunately ended up speaking to Friedman,” Trump tweeted. “We spoke for a while and he could not have been nicer or more respectful to your favorite President, me.”

Trump continued: “Then I saw the column he wrote, “Trump Will Be Re-elected, Won’t He?” He called me a Racist, which I am not, and said Rhode Island went from economically bad to great in 5 years because the Governor of the State did a good job. That may be true but she could not have done it without the tremendous economic success of our Country & the turnaround that my Administration has caused.”

Trump said that Friedman was “really nasty” in his “average I.Q. columns” despite kissing "a—" on the phone, ending the three-tweet attack by calling the Times columnist a “phony.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Friedman’s latest piece detailed how many Americans approach him and declare Trump will be re-elected in 2020, with the columnist warning that weak Democratic candidates will result in a “racist, divisive, climate-change-denying, woman-abusing jerk” remaining in the Oval Office.

“Dear Democrats: This is not complicated! Just nominate a decent, sane person, one committed to reunifying the country and creating more good jobs, a person who can gain the support of the independents, moderate Republicans and suburban women who abandoned Donald Trump in the midterms and thus swung the House of Representatives to the Democrats and could do the same for the presidency,” Friedman wrote. “And that candidate can win!”

Friedman asked Democrats to hold off on the “revolution” and simply win the presidency, hold the House and “narrow the spread” in the Senate, or else there will be four more years of Trump.

“Four years of Trump feeling validated in all the crazy stuff he’s done and said. Four years of Trump unburdened by the need to run for re-election and able to amplify his racism, make Ivanka secretary of state, appoint even more crackpots to his cabinet and likely get to name two right-wing Supreme Court justices under the age of 40,” he wrote. “If the fear of that doesn’t motivate the Democratic Party’s base, then shame on those people.”

Friedman went on to say that Trump is “building up enormous financial and carbon debts that our kids will pay for” and praise “pro-growth” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as the type of Democrat who can defeat Trump.

“That’s a simple message that can connect with enough Democrats — as well as independents, moderate Republicans and suburban women — to win the White House,” Friedman wrote.