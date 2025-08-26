Trump, Moore spar as cordial Army-Navy clip resurfaces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s claim that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore once called him the "greatest president of my lifetime" has reignited scrutiny of a clip showing the two men’s friendly exchange at last year’s Army-Navy game.

The moment – featured in the second season of Fox Nation’s "The Art of the Surge" – captures a different tone than the back-and-forth underway this week.

"Welcome back to Maryland, sir. It's good to see you… it's great to have you back here," Moore told Trump, as the two smiled and shook hands.

Moore told the president that he looked forward to working with him on pressing issues, highlighting the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024 after being struck by a container ship that had lost power.

That cordial interaction, now resurfacing in the context of their back-and-forth on the national stage, is one of several moments highlighted in the Fox Nation exclusive second season of "The Art of the Surge," which follows Trump’s political comeback bid before and after the 2024 election.

But the warmth of that December exchange has since given way to conflict.

Trump said in the Oval Office Monday that Moore had called him the "greatest president of my lifetime" during their meeting at last year’s game. Moore quickly denied the remark with two comments on an X post, one mocking Trump’s claim with a "lol" caption and another reading, "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

Video of their exchange does not show Moore offering that compliment.

Moore also joined other Democratic leaders in criticizing Trump's move to activate the National Guard to mitigate crime in Washington, D.C.

The Maryland Democrat criticized Trump for the move, but the president has threatened to expand the scope of his effort to major U.S. cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, the latter of which falls under Moore's jurisdiction.

As Trump placed the Democratic stronghold in his crosshairs, Moore invited him to participate in a public safety walk in Baltimore in September, saying in an Aug. 21 letter that the event would provide an opportunity to "discuss strategies for effective public safety policy."

Trump replied to the offer in a Truth Social post, saying, "As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this crime disaster before I go there for a walk."

He added that he did not appreciate the tone of Moore's invitation.

Moore's office renewed calls for Trump to visit Baltimore in a statement to Fox News Digital, adding that the city has recorded its lowest homicide level in 50 years.

"This is a President who would rather attack his country's largest cities from behind a desk than walk the streets with the people he represents. The President should join us in Baltimore because the blissful ignorance, tropes, and the 1980s scare tactics benefit no one. We need leaders who are there helping the people who are actually on the ground doing the work," a spokesperson for Moore wrote.

The Trump-Moore clip is just one moment featured in Season Two of "The Art of the Surge."

Fox News' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.