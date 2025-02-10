Trump mocks HuffPost reporter in exchange over JD Vance's comments on court ruling, suggests outlet ‘died'

President Donald Trump mocked the relevance of news outlet HuffPost, suggesting he thought it "died," in an exchange with a reporter on Sunday over statements that Vice President JD Vance made about judicial interference.

"JD Vance suggested that if the Supreme Court rules in a way that you don't like, they could just enforce it by themselves," a reporter at a press conference on Air Force One said, addressing Trump. "Do you agree with that?"

The reporter's comments came after Vance stated that "judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

"If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal," Vance wrote on X Sunday after a federal judge ruled that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would not be able to access the Treasury Department. "If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power."

But when confronted by the reporter about Vance's comments, Trump said that he wasn't aware of the controversy.

"I don't know even what you're talking about," Trump responded. "Neither do you. Who are you with?"

"HuffPost," the reporter said.

"Oh, no wonder," Trump said. "I thought they, I thought they died. Are they still around? I haven't read them in years. I thought they died."

A HuffPost spokesperson dismissed the jab.

"His loss — perhaps his biggest since 2020. Millions of Americans are tuning into HuffPost's coverage to stay informed about the consequences of Trump's presidency," a HuffPost spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

When asked directly about the court ruling blocking DOGE from accessing Treasury Department and data systems, Trump criticized the judge in question, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York Paul Engelmayer.

"No, I disagree with it 100%. I think it's crazy," Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier in an interview. "And we have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, all the things that have gone into the government. You take a look at the USAID, the kind of fraud in there."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.