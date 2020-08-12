Trump blasts Bill Maher, says HBO host 'looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak'

President Trump blasted HBO’s Bill Maher on Wednesday, saying the "Real Time" host looks “terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak” on the heels of an unflattering segment about the commander-in-chief.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak,” Trump tweeted. “If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!”

Trump was presumably vexed over a mock eulogy that Maher held for Trump on his show last week while taping remotely without a studio audience. The “Real Time” host noted that Trump has skipped the funerals for prominent figures, including Sen. John McCain, first lady Barbara Bush and Rep. John Lewis.

“The only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” Maher said. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that a--hole isn’t at my funeral?’”

Maher then said he felt “sad” for Trump when he was watching Lewis’ funeral, as he won’t receive such glowing praise.

“At his funeral, no one will ever talk about him like that,” Maher said. “Then I thought, maybe if Trump could hear what the eulogy for him would sound like, maybe that would give him some insight into himself.”

Maher proceeded to remind the Secret Service that he hopes Trump lives a long and healthy life and would condemn anyone who wishes physical harm on the president before reading the mock eulogy.

Maher’s scathing mock eulogy scolded Trump as a selfish, unliked “criminal” who will die without many friends.