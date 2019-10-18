Trump jabs Macron to French reporter: 'Maybe we have a better president than you do'

President Trump delivered a lighthearted jab toward French President Emmanuel Macron while on a visit Thursday to a new Louis Vuitton handbag factory in Texas.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside his daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, and the company's CEO Bernard Arnault, the president touted the luxury maker's commitment to creating 'Made in the USA' products, as well as forwarding the administration's 'Pledge to the American Worker,' which aims to train employees with new skill sets.

"You have a very low unemployment rate in the U.S. and we have a very high unemployment rate in France. How come?" a French reporter asked Trump at the ceremony.

“Well, maybe we have a better president than you do," Trump replied with a laugh.

The parent company of Louis Vuitton opened the factory in Rochambeau Ranch in Johnson County, Texas. The location will create 1,000 new jobs over the next several years.

Arnault was an early supporter of Trump, visiting Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, a stone's throw from his offices, in January 2017. At the time, Arnault said he planned to expand Louis Vuitton manufacturing with another U.S. factory.

Trump touted Thursday that the facility will pay more than $26 million in wages each year and the number will go up as the facility expands to 1,000 workers. He promised each bag will have "Made in the USA stamped on it."

