Trump, Leavitt pile on 'nasty' CBS News host Margaret Brennan as 'stupid,' 'so bad'

President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took turns knocking CBS News' "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan on Friday, calling her "stupid" and "so bad."

Speaking with the Daily Caller, Trump took a victory lap over his settlement with CBS' parent company, Paramount, after accusing the company of election interference for its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. He then pivoted to speculating about the future of Norah O'Donnell, who left "CBS Evening News" earlier this year but remains at the network.

"Pay her $12 million a year, and she’s not going to be there very long," Trump told the Daily Caller. "But if she’s not already out, I mean, she’s pretty close, I would say she’s pretty close."

Trump then invoked Brennan, saying, "The woman on the ‘Face the Nation’ is so bad."

He turned to Leavitt, who was present during the interview, and asked, "What do you think of her?"

"She’s stupid. You can put that on the record," Leavitt said.

"She's nasty," Trump added.

Trump went on to praise Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying, "He handled her" during a recent interview. After Daily Caller White House reporter Reagan Reese noted Rubio's frequent appearances on "Face the Nation," Trump replied, "Because he’s good and he’s smart."

Neither Brennan nor CBS News responded to requests for comment.

Last month, Rubio had a contentious exchange with Brennan over Trump's highly-anticipated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders after his Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know there is concern from the Europeans that President Zelenskyy is going to be bullied into signing something away. That's why you have these European leaders coming as backup tomorrow," Brennan said.

"That is not true," Rubio interjected, as the two spoke over each other. "But that's not true, they're not coming here tomorrow to keep Zelenskyy from being bullied."

"We had one meeting with Putin and like a dozen meetings with Zelenskyy… They're not coming here tomorrow to keep Zelenskyy from being bullied. They are coming here because we've been working with the Europeans. We talked to them last week… The President talked to these leaders as early as Thursday… This is such a stupid media narrative," Rubio said.

