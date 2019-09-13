Trump Jr.: Debate was 'socialism free-for-all,' media fails to hold Dems accountable

The latest Democratic presidential debate was a "socialism free-for-all" that offered no new ideas to the American people, Donald Trump Jr. said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

The president's son argued that the left will not talk about any positive economic developments that have occurred during his father's presidency, touting that 6.2 million Americans have stopped needing food stamps since Trump took office.

"The biggest one they neglected is 6.2 million people are off of food stamps," he said. "That’s a real problem for the Democratic Party because they are the party of dependence. They need people to be dependent on big government because if you’re not, they really don’t offer anything. We saw nothing new last night. We saw no plans and that’s scary for them."

Trump Jr. went on to say that the media fails to hold Democrats "in check" or make them explain their "radical" ideas.

"There’s no one in media who will actually hold them in check," he asserted. "There’s no accountability. That’s why you can have these radical ideas and if you contest them, you’re [called] a racist."

Overall, Trump Jr. discounted the idea that any of the 10 Democrats on the stage can beat his father in 2020. He said the media routinely fails to call out former Vice President Joe Biden for his "daily gaffes."

“His campaign won’t let him be on a campaign stump without a teleprompter anymore," he said.

Trump Jr. was asked by host Ainsley Earhardt whether Biden would be tougher to beat than a candidate further to the left.

“I think they’re both relatively easy to beat," he said. "I think it’s just different tactics. The reality is I don’t think anyone has had some sort of breakout performance. I think probably the person who’s actually been least impressive throughout the process that I thought would have been a much more formidable is [Sen. Kamala Harris of California]. She’s just not genuine at all. The sound bites don’t really work. She’s the only one laughing at her jokes."