Trump indictment shows left wants Trump 'dead or alive,' Republican congressman says

The left wants President Trump "dead or alive," a Florida Republican said Friday while responding to the bombshell news Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

"I look at this and I feel like it’s not a system of justice [that's] blind," Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said on CNN. "I've felt this from the very beginning. The left has had a wanted poster up for the president that's basically said, 'Wanted: Dead or Alive,' and I continue to feel this way."

Like several other Republicans, the Trump ally questioned the political motivations of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, D. Mast said he had little confidence Trump would be treated fairly, if the case went to trial.

"I have zero trust that this will play out fairly," Mast said. "You look at the Russia hoax, you look at the Mueller investigation, impeachment one, impeachment two, the raiding of Mar-a-Lago, the list goes on and on."

Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Bragg has been investigating the former president for alleged hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election. These include the $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and a $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal .

Mast, like fellow Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., believed the charges were part of a politicized agenda against Trump.

"They're constantly dragging the president through the mud, the shoe doesn't drop but they still drag him through the mud," Mast said about the left.

Conservatives have also questioned the motivations of Bragg, after left-wing billionaire George Soros donated $1 million to Bragg's campaign.

Bragg has also faced criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for aggressively pursuing charges against Trump while he's lightened sentences for violent criminals.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.