NYC prosecutor behind Trump indictment has faced repeated criticism for being soft on crime

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury, following a years-long investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney's office and liberal prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

News broke Thursday evening that a Manhattan grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign voted to indict Trump. Bragg is also investigating the $150,000 payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Amid the focus on the Trump indictment, Fox News Digital examined some instances where Bragg has been accused of being soft on crime.

The top Manhattan prosecutor came into office as a reform-minded DA, and has repeatedly been accused of letting abusive individuals and murderers off the hook, including when the family of a slain New York man said he betrayed them by not prosecuting a nurse who was charged with fatally stabbing her estranged husband.

"It is our position that you have prematurely substituted your version of events for the fact-finding functions of the jury and neither honored your promise to the court or to my family to seek even a measure of accountability," the brother of slain man James Murray, Steven Murray, wrote to Bragg in December.

James Murray was fatally stabbed by estranged wife Tracy McCarter in 2020, who said she killed her husband in self-defense and that he was an abusive alcoholic. McCarter was championed by domestic violence advocates, according to previous coverage from the New York Post, and Bragg received a donation from advocacy group Color of Change, which advocated for her release, during his run as DA.

He tweeted in support of McCarter’s release in the run-up to his election and ultimately secured his bid to drop murder charges against the woman, which the family of the slain man said was "100%" motivated by the donation from Color of Change.

Similar cases have unfolded since his inauguration, including him getting ridiculed for cutting a sweetheart deal with a career criminal who went on to punch a woman randomly; his slap on the wrist for a man who viciously assaulted a 55-year-old nurse; and jailing, yet ultimately releasing, the bodega owner who killed an aggressive ex-convict who attacked him on murder charges.

In 2022, during Bragg’s first year as Manhattan’s top prosecutor, he downgraded more than half of felony cases to misdemeanors. He campaigned on criminal justice reform and sent a "Day One" memo to staff upon taking office to downgrade certain felonies, such as armed robberies of commercial businesses. The move came at a time when crimes were up 27.6% in New York City, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Bragg declined to prosecute 35% more felony cases than in 2019.

Trump has gone after Bragg for his financial support from liberal billionaire donors George Soros, who donated $1 million to the Color of Change political action committee, which funneled money to Bragg, the New York Post previously reported.

"​​Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C. I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against "TRUMP" or my GREAT RECORD!" Trump wrote on Truth Social this month.

Tom Anderson, the director of the Government Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center in Virginia, previously told the outlet that Soros’ donations are a "shock and awe" political maneuver.

"George Soros has quietly orchestrated the dark money political equivalent of ‘shock and awe’ on local attorney races through the country, shattering records, flipping races and essentially making a mockery of our entire campaign finance system,"Anderson told the New York Post.

Bragg was elected in 2021 and became the first Black American to lead the powerful office. But since assuming office, he has also been hit with criticisms from other New York leaders, including NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who said she was "very concerned" with his "Day One" memo.

"I am making my concerns known to the Manhattan District Attorney and hope to have frank and productive discussions to try and reach more common ground," Sewell wrote in a message to officers last year. "As police commissioner, your safety is my paramount concern. That is one reason I am seeking to have conversations with the district attorney to seek a better balance between officer safety, public safety and reform."

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung has previously blasted the investigation into Trump as a "witch hunt" and accused Bragg of being in the pocket of President Joe Biden and "radical Democrats."

"President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear," Cheung wrote in a statement.