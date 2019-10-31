Trump impeachment inquiry shows media 'doing the bidding of a political party,' Gutfeld says

The Trump impeachment inquiry has revealed that the media is doing the Democratic Party's bidding, according to Greg Gutfeld.

While there are stories to be broken on both sides of the aisle, the media has largely ignored aspects of the inquiry that may not reflect well on the left, Gutfeld claimed Thursday on "The Five."

"I've never seen a media so careful to do the bidding of a political party," he said. "There's a huge story in front of them: the story of who the whistleblower is -- did he work with [former Vice President Joe] Biden, did he work with [House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam] Schiff, did he work with [former CIA Director John] Brennan, did he work with DNC operatives to help initiate the collusion narrative?"

HOUSE APPROVES IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY RULES AFTER FIERY FLOOR DEBATE

Gutfeld said that whenever the media is asked about the whistleblower's identity or their background, they offer excuses as to why they have not dug deeper.

He said the most common reason the media gives is that they are protecting the individual from "danger."

"That's a lie -- they're protecting him from scrutiny," the "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said.

Co-host Juan Williams disagreed, claiming the whistleblower's assertions have been corroborated by other individuals in the impeachment inquiry proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutfeld rejected Williams' claim, saying the whistleblower's complaint is largely moot because Trump released the transcript of the phone call the individual was concerned about.

"What he said was in the transcript that we already knew," he said.

Earlier Thursday, a sharply-divided House of Representatives voted to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry, putting lawmakers on record over the contentious process while setting the stage for proceedings to move into the public eye after weeks of closed-door depositions.

The measure passed largely along party lines, 232-196. Two Democrats -- Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota -- voted with Republicans.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.