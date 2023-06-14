Trump hits back at Jake Tapper after he demanded that CNN cut footage of enthused Trump supporters

Former President Donald Trump fired back at CNN anchor Jake Tapper after he wouldn't take his appearance with Florida supporters live, saying he would make his remarks to supporters into a "campaign ad."

Tapper demanded that CNN's staff cut the footage of Trump meeting supporters in Florida Tuesday, saying that he didn't need to "see any more of that." The comments later drew a sharp response from Trump.

"Fake Tapper just demanded that his broadcast be closed down from Miami because there was far too much enthusiasm on the streets for ‘Trump.’ The good news is, he was the only one to do so, perhaps a good explanation as to why CNN’s ratings are so low!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump was responding directly to Tapper’s comments on Tuesday as the former President was greeted by enthusiastic supporters who prayed with him and sang "Happy Birthday" in his honor at the Versailles restaurant in Miami.

The former president's inner circle has used the disparaging nickname, "Fake Tapper," for years when referring to the CNN host.

As Trump’s supporters continued to cheer in the background, Tapper told CNN’s staff to cut the footage. "The folks in the control room, I don't need to see any more of that. He's trying to turn this into a spectacle, a campaign ad. That's enough of that," Tapper said.

Tapper reminded his audience that Trump was being arrested on charges of breaking "serious national security laws."

"And as we watch Donald Trump attempt to turn his arrest and indictment into some sort of campaign commercial, we need to remember that the reason we are watching this is because Donald Trump is accused of breaking some very serious national security laws and then obstructing and refusing to cooperate with the FBI."

Trump was incorrect, however, in claiming CNN was the only network to do so. Left-wing MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace also urged her control room to cut the feed of Trump at the restaurant on Tuesday, saying, "We don’t need to see that anymore. We know where he is."

Trump is the first president in American history to be indicted by both a Manhattan Grand Jury and the Department of Justice. On the same day that the indictment against Trump was released, President Biden was also accused of having taken part in a pay to play bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy company for $5 million.

Trump spoke to supporters on Tuesday in Bedminster, N.J., after he attended a hearing in Miami for his indictment. He called the occasion a "day [that] will go down in infamy."

He continued: "Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our Country, but perhaps, even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists tried to destroy American Democracy!"

