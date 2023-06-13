Trump addresses supporters in NJ after entering 'not guilty' plea in classified documents case
President Trump, who has been indicted on 37 federal counts in an investigation into improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago, arrived in New Jersey for a rally Tuesday evening after a court hearing in Miami.
Former President Trump cast his "sham" federal indictment as "election interference" by the Biden administration, slamming it as a "the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."
Trump, the current 2024 frontrunner, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami, Florida Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump, making remarks Tuesday night from his property Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, slammed Smith as a "deranged lunatic," and slammed President Biden for having "his top political opponent arrested and charged."
Former President Donald Trump pauses for a drink as he speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He plead not guilty to the charges in Miami federal court earlier Tuesday, alongside his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta, and was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail.
2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Tuesday she would be "inclined" to pardon former President Trump if he's convicted of federal charges.
Haley made the remarks during an interview with the conservative Clay Travis and Buck Sexton radio show.
Eric Trump arrives before former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He plead not guilty to the charges in Miami federal court earlier Tuesday, alongside his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta, and was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail.
Guests look up as a helicopter passes near as the motorcade with former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.
Supporters await the former president in Bedminster, NJ awaiting Donald Trump’s arrival, June 13, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami after appearing in federal court on dozens of federal charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.
Former President Donald Trump has departed Florida for a fundraiser for his 2024 campaign in New Jersey, after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from a special counsel investigation on Tuesday.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 federal charges in the courtroom in downtown Miami. Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving office at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The fundraiser, which will take place at Trump’s Bedminister, New Jersey golf club, is the first major fundraiser for his 2024 campaign, which is his third straight bid for the presidency. Campaign advisers say that tomorrow night’s even will be the first in a series of donor and bundler gatherings going forward that will take place from coast to coast.
Trump advisers tell Fox News that it expects to haul in some $2 million at tomorrow’s fundraiser, which will help add to Trump’s campaign coffers just over two weeks left in the second quarter of 2023 fundraising.
The former president is expected to attend the fundraiser in person after giving an address on the federal indictment. The campaign says that the fundraiser was planned long before Trump was indicted and it was known that he would be arraigned in Florida on the same day.
Fox News Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.
Former President Donald Trump thanked supporters for a "warm welcome" after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a Miami courtroom.
"Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!" he said on Truth Social.
Former President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith were in the same room as Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that stemmed from Smith's investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
However, there was no apparent eye contact between the two men during the day's proceedings.
Trump sat with his arms folded most of the time, talking with his lawyers occasionally. But Trump did not speak and Magistrate Judge Goodman never addressed him directly.
Judge Goodman asked both sides if they agreed to waive the reading of the indictment, to which they agreed, so the matter got to Trump’s arraignment fairly quickly.
Most of the arguments from both sides were about Trump’s contact with potential witnesses, and the defense pointed out that they don’t even have a full list of witnesses yet.
Trump was indicted Friday on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago.
Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.
"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment said. It also accused him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of bragging and showing off the documents to visitors.
In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."
He is also said to have directed an aide to move boxes of documents demanded by a grand jury subpoena while claiming to have fully cooperated. The FBI opened a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2022.
Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.
Former President Donald Trump stopped at a Miami cafe on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to federal charges in a nearby courtroom.
Trump stopped at Versailles, where he was greeted by religious leaders and supporters who prayed with him. He also ordered some pastries.
'Food for everyone," he said. The crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to him. The former president's birthday is tomorrow.
It came shortly after he was booked and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Former President Donald Trump has left a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to 37 felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The 2024 frontrunner turned himself in to the federal court on Tuesday, where he was booked on the charges and pleaded not guilty.
The indictment accused Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents, including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power. Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.
"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment said.
It also accused him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of showing off the documents to visitors. In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."
Trump has dismissed the charges as a "political hit job" against him by the Biden Department of Justice.
Sen. J.D. Vance on Tuesday pledged to place a hold all on Biden Department of Justice nominations in response to the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, which he described as an act of political harassment.
Vance made the announcement in response to the unsealing of the federal indictment, which accused Trump of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“Donald Trump is merely the latest victim of a Department of Justice that cares more about politics than law enforcement. Merrick Garland’s department harasses Christians for pro-life advocacy, but allows hardened criminals to walk our streets unpunished. This must stop, and I will do everything in my ability to ensure it does,” Vance said in a statement.
“Starting today, I will hold all Department of Justice nominations. If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt.”
Vance spoke as Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges in a Miami federal courthouse. Trump and his allies have dismissed the charges as politically motivated.
Vance's move would mean that nominees can no longer be cleared quickly by unanimous consent, and would require a floor vote in the chamber, where Democrats have a slim majority. Vance's office clarified that the hold would not apply to those nominated to the U.S. Marshal's Service.
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday to 37 federal felony counts related to his alleged refusal to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Trump made his first appearance in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. The former president did not speak directly to the judge, as his lawyer entered the not guilty plea in the courtroom.
Trump was indicted last week on the 37 counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The FBI seized 102 documents from Trump with classification markings in August.
Caroline Elliot contributed to this report.
Alina Habba, one of former President Trump's lawyers, said Tuesday that the indictment of her client is "the type of thing you see in dictatorships."
"We are at a turning point in our nation’s history," Habba said Tuesday outside the Miami federal courthouse where Trump is set to appear at 3 p.m. "The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela. It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted and put into jail."
Trump was indicted last week on 37 federal counts resulting from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged retention and refusal to turn over classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Habba argued the indictment of Trump shows a double-standard in the justice system, where Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and President Biden have yet to be similarly prosecuted for mishandling of classified material.
"None of them were president, who as the head and sole member of the executive branch, has the power to summarily declassify documents," Habba said. "The decision to pursue charges against President Trump while turning a blind eye to others is emblematic of the corruption that we have here."
Former President Donald Trump was booked Tuesday in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 felony charges that were unsealed last week in a federal indictment that accuses him of mishandling classified documents.
The 2024 presidential frontrunner turned himself in to the federal court on Tuesday. The Associated Press reported he was booked on the charges.
The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — that he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago. Other documents detail defense and weapons capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.
"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment said.
It also accused him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of even bragging and showing off the documents to visitors. In one instance, he is said to have told people about a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."
Trump arrived at the courthouse amid a circus outside the building, where protesters and supporters gathered.
He has dismissed the charges as politically motivated by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice.
"ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA," Trump posted on Truth Social as his motorcade rode on the highway.
Former President Trump called the investigation that led to his Tuesday court date in Miami a "WITCH HUNT" as he traveled to a federal courthouse in Miami for his classified documents case.
"ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA," Trump posted on Truth Social as his motorcade rode on the highway.
Trump was indicted last week on 37 federal counts in relation to a special counsel investigation into his holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The former president told Fox News Digital he plans to plead not guilty.
Trump is expected to make an appearance at the courthouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the downtown Miami courthouse where he is set to appear for a hearing over the federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents.
Trump was indicted last week on 37 federal counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.
The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that any "unauthorized disclosure" of the classified documents Trump held at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago "could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."
Trump has slammed the indictment as a "political hit job."
Former President Donald Trump is speaking out about his looming appearance in a downtown Miami court this afternoon.
On the way to the courtroom, he wrote a message on Truth Social, his social-media platform:
"ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!"
Trump was indicted last week on a 37-count federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He has dismissed the charges as a political "hit job" by the Biden administration.
Former President Donald Trump has departed the Doral golf club for the downtown Miami courthouse where he is scheduled to appear at a hearing on the federal indictment unsealed last week.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was heckled outside the courthouse where President Trump is scheduled to appear later this afternoon.
Fox News' Casey Clarke reported that a protester could be heard calling the mayor part of the "deep state."
Other clips online show the mayor, a registered Republican, being derided as a "swamp monster."
Several House Republicans tweeted their support for former President Trump ahead of his federal court appearance in Miami Tuesday for his classified documents case.
"President Trump has shown tremendous courage and resilience in the face of relentless attacks and unimaginable political persecution from his opponents," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted Tuesday. "He has stood strong for the American people without being deterred. I stand with President Trump."
"The Biden DOJ wants President Trump to go to prison for 100 YEARS because President Trump is up in the polls and will defeat Biden in a free & fair election," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., tweeted Tuesday. "Biden is attacking our Democracy by trying to take away our right to vote for the candidate of our choice!"
Trump was indicted last week on 37 federal counts in relation to the investigation into his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Springs, Florida. The FBI seized 102 documents from Trump with classification markings in August.
Trump will appear at a federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Rep. Andy Biggs suggested that the Department of Justice investigation into Trump shows a double standard on similar investigations of Democrats.
"When we have a two-tier justice system, we don't have a justice system," Biggs tweeted Tuesday.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said that the classified document case against former President Trump is an example of "political prosecution" from the Biden administration.
"What you see here is a political prosecution of Donald Trump because former officials of our government, who did not have declassification ability, and were not the head of executive branch, they did significantly worse things with material and classified material," Donalds said Tuesday on CNN. "And that is why the American people look at this, they think it's disgusting, and they think it's a two tier justice system simply to go after President Trump."
Authorities have given an all-clear after investigating a suspicious package near the Miami courthouse where former President Donald Trump is due to appear later this afternoon.
Police allowed media to return to the area after the threat was dealt with. The suspicious package turned out to be a TV.
The Miami police department initially responded to a "suspicious object" outside the courthouse Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to "assist Homeland Security reference a suspicious object located near North Miami Avenue between 3-4 St."
Traffic was shut down and officers outside the courthouse moved reporters, describing a "situation," a Miami police source told Fox News. The officers closed a section with security tape and said the area was unsafe.
Trump is expected to appear at the federal courthouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday after he was indicted last week on 37 counts related to his handling of classified documents. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
Fox News' Casey Clarke and Patrick Hauf contributed to this report.
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump gathered outside of the Miami courthouse where the 2024 Republican frontrunner is appearing in a hearing just days after being indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified records probe.
Those who were hoping the indictment leads to prison time for the former president wielded signs including "Lock Him Up" and "Trump is Toast." Supporters held 2024 Trump signs and came in colorful pro-Trump costumes.
The Miami police department on Tuesday responded to a "suspicious object" outside the courthouse where former President Trump is scheduled to appear in a few hours.
"Today at approximately 10:28 AM., Miami Police responded to assist Homeland Security reference a suspicious object located near North Miami Avenue between 3-4 St. Traffic has been temporarily shut down. Please monitor our Twitter at MiamiPD for more traffic updates," the Miami Police Department announced in a traffic advisory.
Officers outside the courthouse moved reporters and said there was a "situation," a Miami police source told Fox News. The officers closed a section with security tape and said the area was unsafe.
Nicole Linsalata, a reporter for WSVN 7 News, tweeted a video of officers inspecting a device outside the courthouse that appears to look like a television. She described the officers as a "bomb squad."
"Update: bomb squad responding to sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse in #Miami," she tweeted Tuesday.
Trump is expected to appear at the federal courthouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Fox News' Casey Clarke contributed to this report.
A colorful pro-Trump truck has appeared in front of the federal courthouse in Miami before former President Trump's appearance this afternoon.
Wally, from Sarasota, told Fox News' Griff Jenkins that the indictment "sucks" and they need to "lock up the people on my trailer, not Mr. Trump."
The people on the trailer, depicted behind bars, include President Biden, Vice President Harris, Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.
Former President Donald Trump will not be put in handcuffs or have a mugshot taken ahead of his Tuesday appearance at a federal court in Miami for his classified documents case, a source familiar with the matter tells Fox News.
Trump is set to make an "initial court appearance" at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which will not include a mugshot, handcuffs, or emptying of pockets, the source said. The court appearance follows a June indictment of Trump from a special counsel on 37 federal counts after an investigation into his alleged possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump told Fox News Digital he will not plead guilty to the charges.
Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the Tuesday hearing. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is the lead judge in the case.
The court appearance will not be televised. Reporters at the courthouse will not be allowed to use electronic devices.
Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.
Nikki Haley, who is running for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, slammed President Donald Trump on Monday for the allegations made in the federal indictment against him that he retained classified documents.
"If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security," she said Monday.
"More than that, I'm a military spouse: My husband's about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger," she said.
Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts last week stemming from a special counsel investigation launched by the Department of Justice last year into his alleged retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president is expected to plead not guilty.
The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago. Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.
"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment says.
Haley said the former president should have known better, if the allegations are true. "If you are going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we would go about invading or doing something with one of our enemies… it's reckless, it's frustrating, and it causes problems," she said.
At the same time, she was sympathetic to the idea that the Biden DOJ was launching a politically-motivated prosecutions at the former President -- as Trump has claimed.
"Two things can be true at the same time. One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people. And getting rid of just senior management isn't going to be enough to fix this. This is going to take a complete overhaul."
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said Tuesday that the classified document case against former President Donald Trump amounts to a "political prosecution" from the Biden administration.
"What you see here is a political prosecution of Donald Trump because former officials of our government, who did not have declassification ability, and were not the head of executive branch, they did significantly worse things with material and classified material," Donalds said Tuesday on CNN. "And that is why the American people look at this, they think it's disgusting, and they think it's a two tier justice system simply to go after President Trump."
Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts in June stemming from a special counsel investigation launched by the Department of Justice last year into his alleged retention of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president told Fox News Digital he will plead not guilty to the charges.
Trump is expected to appear at a federal court in Miami at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police presence is ramping up in Miami as both local and federal law enforcement agencies prepare for potential violence surrounding former President Donald Trump's court appearance this week.
Miami-Dade police have said they stand ready to assist with any security effort that may be needed, and local media have reported on fencing and barricades around the courthouse where Trump is expected to appear.
"The City of Miami Police Department will work cohesively with our local, state and federal partners to provide any assistance needed in the form of personnel, resources, detours and/or road closures," the department said in a statement. "We're committed to protecting everyone's First Amendment right."
Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance Tuesday in his classified document case at a federal courthouse in Miami.
Trump will make an "initial court appearance" at 3 p.m., and no live cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom. A public mugshot or use of handcuffs is not expected. Trump previously told Fox News Digital he plans to plead not guilty.
Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts in June after an investigation into his holdings of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He is accused of intentionally keeping these classified documents from his presidency after federal investigators issued a subpoena for him to return them.
Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over the Tuesday hearing, which may include an arraignment. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is the lead judge in the case.
Federal and local law enforcement in Miami prepared security measures in light of scheduled protests to Trump's indictment.
Reporters will be inside the courtroom but are unable to televise Trump's appearance or use their cellphones.
A Florida judge issued an order Monday night banning journalists from having cell phones or other electronic devices inside the courthouse for former President Donald Trump's arraignment Tuesday.
Southern District of Florida Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga ordered that all cell phones and electronic equipment are prohibited for members of the press inside the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.
Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on 37 charges in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged obstruction of justice.
Altonaga's order states that the U.S. Marshals Service will inspect all electronic equipment as they are brought into the courthouse Tuesday to "protect the Bench, Bar, and public from harm."
Penalties for violating the order can include up to 30 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and/or punishment for contempt of court, the judge reminded.
The indictment of former President Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation is casting renewed attention onto another, similar probe – special counsel Robert Hur's investigation of President Biden's handling of classified documents.
Trump is set to be arraigned today after a federal grand jury indicted him Friday on 37 charges related to his retention of sensitive documents. Trump's indictment has led to calls for Hur to bring similar charges against Biden.
Several troves of classified documents, some reportedly dating back to Biden's Senate days, were found in the president's possession within the last year, including documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., as well as in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home. In January, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur as special counsel overseeing the Biden probe.
George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told Fox News Digital the "question is whether Hur will aggressively pursue the possibility of false statements by President Biden and whether he has requested an interview with the president."
"As I have previously noted, Biden's account of the handling of the documents defies logic," Turley said. "These documents appear to have been moved and repeatedly divided. One reportedly was found in or near his library."
Former President Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, after being indicted on 37 federal counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his alleged improper retention of classified records at Mar-a-Lago.
The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements, according to an unsealed copy of the indictment obtained by Fox News last week.
Trump is expected to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Last week, just a day after he was indicted , Trump and two of his top attorneys representing him in Smith’s investigation parted ways. Jim Trusty and John Rowley resigned Friday.
Trump is now expected to be represented by Todd Blanche. The former partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, is also Trump's defense attorney in the case brought against the former president by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
