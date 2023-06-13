Trump addresses supporters in NJ after entering 'not guilty' plea in classified documents case

Trump, Smith avoid each other's gaze during court arraignment

Former President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith were in the same room as Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that stemmed from Smith's investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

However, there was no apparent eye contact between the two men during the day's proceedings.

Trump sat with his arms folded most of the time, talking with his lawyers occasionally. But Trump did not speak and Magistrate Judge Goodman never addressed him directly.

Judge Goodman asked both sides if they agreed to waive the reading of the indictment, to which they agreed, so the matter got to Trump’s arraignment fairly quickly.

Most of the arguments from both sides were about Trump’s contact with potential witnesses, and the defense pointed out that they don’t even have a full list of witnesses yet.

Trump was indicted Friday on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

The indictment accuses Trump of failing to comply with demands to return classified documents — including plans for a retaliatory attack on an unnamed foreign power — he had gathered in Mar-a-Lago.

Other documents include defense and weapon capabilities of the U.S. and details of the U.S. nuclear program.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods," the indictment said. It also accused him of storing the documents in a bathroom and other places at the residence, and of bragging and showing off the documents to visitors.

In one instance, he is said to have told individuals of a document, "as president, I could have declassified it," and, "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

He is also said to have directed an aide to move boxes of documents demanded by a grand jury subpoena while claiming to have fully cooperated. The FBI opened a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2022.

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.