Trump was having 'excellent moment' when CNN cut away: Kayleigh McEnany

CNN panelists burst into laughter after cutting away from the former president's remarks Thursday

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Former President Trump was cut off on CNN Thursday while delivering remarks after the Supreme Court heard arguments relating to Colorado barring him from the 2024 ballot. Kayleigh McEnany blasted the network on "Outnumbered" Friday for "pulling away" when Trump was having "a great moment."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: What was their reason for pulling away that Trump was having a great moment. Yesterday was arguably one of the best 24-hour news cycles for Trump, and one of the absolute worst for President Biden. And when Trump took to his press conference, he spoke about the American people. He spoke about the issues. To your point, Iran. He talked about Israel. He talked about Ukraine. He talked about American steel jobs. The list goes on. The border. He was calm. He was measured. It was an excellent moment. And contrast that with the Biden press conference. Angry, defiant, defensive, about him, not about you. That's what happened. If the Trump we saw yesterday meets the Biden we saw yesterday on a debate stage. Game over, game over.

