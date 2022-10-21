Trump says he doesn't foresee many 2024 challengers if he runs, says 'nation in decline' under Biden

Former President Donald Trump joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday to address the possibility of a second presidential bid in the 2024 election.

Trump addressed other potential 2024 challengers and how he would handle running against other rumored nominees who served in his cabinet, such as former VP Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former U.N. Amb. Nikki Haley.

The former president said he would "probably decide in the not-too-distant future" on whether to seek the White House again.

Trump touted his polling showing that he is leading the 2024 prospective field among Republican voters.

"The polls have me leading by 40, 50 points," he said, expressing his doubts that many challengers would run against him if he chooses to run.

"Many of them have said they would never run if I run. So we'll see whether or not that turns out to be true. I think it would be very disloyal if they did. But that's okay, too," he continued.

"I'll probably decide in the not-too-distant future. We have to make this country great again."

Trump went on to tout his accomplishments and knock the Biden administration for their handling of the border, energy and the economy.

"We had energy independence. We were respected all over the world. We had low taxes, we had no inflation, we had the strongest border in history, we had all these things," said Trump.

"It was so beautiful. And now look at our country. Our country is a failed country. We're really a nation in decline."

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he'd remained in office. He slammed the Biden administration's energy policies, saying the high price of oil is funding the Russian war effort.

"Putin respected me and we didn't play games and it wouldn't have happened. …Right now, oil is so expensive that [Putin] can continue to go. His money is not going to be the problem."

Pence on Wednesday suggested he might not support former Trump in the next presidential election if Trump is the GOP nominee.

Following remarks at Georgetown University, Pence was asked by a student if he would vote for Trump should he become the Republican nominee in 2024.

"Well, there might be somebody else I prefer more," he said with a smirk.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report