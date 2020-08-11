Kellyanne Conway: Democratic mayors starting to 'lose it,' realizing Trump will get 4 more years

Democratic mayors are "losing it" and attacking President Trump instead of addressing the issues plaguing their cities, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

She immediately thanked the Secret Service and lauded Trump for continuing his press conference Monday after being escorted from the White House briefing room, telling reporters "there was a shooting outside of the White House." But Conway said the bigger story is the increasing violence in cities like Chicago and Seattle.

Conway slammed mayors for focusing on Trump and "shoveling hate at police officers, shoveling hate at people who work" at the White House.

"I think that people are also worried that Donald Trump is going to get four more years and they're starting to lose it," she said.

After Trump recently announced he would send federal agents to Chicago to help local authorities fight crime, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back in a letter to the White House, writing: “We need you, as president, to take a leadership role in enacting meaningful and common-sense gun legislation, which you so far have refused to do.”

Chicago has seen a rise in violence, which Conway pointed out: "They have had 414 people murdered this year, over roughly 50% increase over last year. 1,900 people shot, including these kids."

According to reports, Seattle's police chief, Carmen Best, emailed her resignation notice late Monday, hours after the city council made good on its promise to approve sweeping proposals that would cut about 100 officers and slash the department’s budget.

Conway notes this took place as a Gallup poll released last week found more than 80% of Black Americans favor a police presence in their area equal to current levels or more.

Meanwhile, the counselor to the president points to Trump's executive order over the weekend providing coronavirus relief.

"In the absence of congressional leadership and action, this president will always step into the breach," she said, adding that Trump wanted to help Americans struggling with non-eviction relief, household expenses and student loan payments.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, Conway suggests Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., strike a deal on a coronavirus relief package with the White House.