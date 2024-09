Former President Trump joined "One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Channel for an exclusive interview during a day of campaign stops Wednesday in New York, including a rally on Long Island.

The former president shared during the interview that he believes deep blue New York may be in play come November due to increasing concerns over illegal immigration in the state.

"But most importantly, and immediately, we're going to close our border because we have millions and millions of people pouring in from jails and prisons and mental institutions and terrorists, and we're not going to stand for it anymore," Trump told Kilmeade.

Nearly 8 million encounters have been made with illegal aliens at the southern border since the beginning of the Biden administration, according to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

"We also want to win New York. We think we can because of what's happened with the migrant crisis," said Trump. "Everybody's coming into New York, people that, frankly, that just got out of prisons from the Congo and from the Middle East and from lots of other places, and the people of New York."

In 2020, Donald Trump received 37.8% of the vote in New York State, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

"Look, I left here and this was a great place. Now it's a place that's overrun by people that shouldn't be in our country, by very dangerous people. Street gangs," he said.

The Republican presidential nominee, who's originally from New York, now resides in Florida and intends to vote in the Sunshine State come November.

"You see what's happening in other states. It's not only in New York, but you look at what's going on with the Venezuelans taking over the real estate in Colorado with guns, like even our military doesn't have, guns and rifles," said Trump.

The Venezuela-based transnational gang Tren de Aragua has made national news this month after surveillance footage went viral showing armed men in an Aurora, Colorado apartment building. Many of those arrested in connection with the gang are illegal immigrants.

"So, no, we got to turn it around. We're going to turn it around fast. We have to deport all of these criminals that have been brought in, and we will," said Trump.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.