After second assassination attempt, Trump worries about family’s safety: ‘I don’t talk about it, but I do’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s brand-new interview with former President Donald Trump will be appearing exclusively on "One Nation," Saturday night. In the interview, Trump candidly responded to whether he worries about the safety of his family: "I don’t talk about it, but I do. I have to worry about family. I have to worry about everybody."

The "Fox & Friends" co-host got a chance to speak to the 45th president during the final stretch of his presidential campaign, where they talked about his running mate Sen. JD Vance’s, R-Ohio, upcoming vice-presidential debate with Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., the second assassination attempt against him, and the dangers of another four years under Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership.

"Look, we’re under siege and no country has ever suffered like we have for the last three-and-a-half, almost four years," Trump told Kilmeade, mentioning the threats posed by record high illegal immigration allowed under the Biden/Harris administration which he believes will continue if the vice president wins the White House.

"When they allow millions of people to come into our country, from prisons, right? From prisons. And terrorists, and people from mental institutions, and they take over our parks. Look at New York – you can’t play Little League baseball anymore," the former President said, adding that illegal immigrants are being treated better than U.S. veterans in New York City.

Kilmeade asked Trump if he worries about his family in light of the two recent attempts on his life.

"I do. I do," the former president replied. "I don’t talk about it, but I do. I have to worry about family. I have to worry about everybody." Turning to his host, he added, "I worry about you."

Elsewhere, Kilmeade asked Trump whether he believes Vance will "get a fair shot" in his debate with Walz, which will be hosted by CBS News and moderated by network anchors Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell on Oct. 1.

"He won’t get a fair shot," Trump replied. "But he will handle it very good."

The former president continued, "I think he’s done great. People are really liking him. He’s tough, smart, he loves our country. He’s going to have no trouble."

The full "One Nation" interview with former President Trump airs Saturday at 9 PM EST on Fox News.