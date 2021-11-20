Trump calls Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal 'single most embarrassing moment in the history of our country'

Former President Donald Trump called President Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan "the single most embarrassing moment in the history of our country" Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"I think it’s the most embarrassing and humiliating period in the history of our country," Trump told host Mark Levin.

"I was all set up to withdraw with dignity and tremendous strength," he said earlier in the interview. "Nobody was going to be killed. We weren’t leaving $85 billion behind; we weren’t leaving 10 cents behind. I said, ‘Every bolt, every screw, every nail comes out.’"

He added that he does not think "there’s ever been anything so terrible" and that "nobody" discusses the soldiers injured in the Kabul bombing. He said he met with "many of the parents" of the 13 soldiers killed and they "cannot believe this happened to their child."

Trump also knocked Biden for high gas prices, saying that "[i]nflation is eating our people alive." As for the crisis at the southern border, "nobody’s had borders like this," even in "the most remote places in the world."

He cited "millions and millions of people…just coming in here unchecked," claiming that "countries are emptying out their jails into the United States…[,] like a dumping ground."

By contrast, Trump saw his presidency as "a beautiful period of time[,]…made more beautiful by the catastrophic events that have taken place over the last 10 months."

Such events "should have never happened," he added.

The former president waxed nostalgically about his administration despite labeling Democrats "sick" for their two "phony impeachments" of him, neither of which succeeded.

Trump's first post-presidency book, "Our Journey Together," is a coffee table photo book hitting shelves next month. The book's dedication reads, "To my great parents, Mary and Fred, my wonderful wife, Melania, the incredible patriots of our nation, all members of my spectacular family and, importantly, the deplorables, because you got me here!"