Biden, Trump, Fauci among Time's finalists for Person of the Year

Time magazine unveiled its 2020 Person of the Year finalists on Thursday, with President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, the “movement for racial justice” and frontline healthcare workers including Dr. Anthony Fauci are making the shortlist of candidates.

Every year since 1928, Time has recognized the individual or group regarded as having had “the greatest influence on the events of the year — for better or worse.” (The award was initially called Man or Woman of the Year but became Person of the Year in 1999.)

GRETA THUNBERG NAMED TIME’S 2019 ‘PERSON OF THE YEAR’

Although Time now calls the honor Person of the Year, but the “movement for racial justice” is obviously not a specific person. “Sometimes multiple people who greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year,” Time wrote when announcing the shortlist.

Essential workers, such as nurses, doctors, delivery people, grocery store employees, who continue to help people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic won the Time reader poll, topping Trump, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Pope Francis and several other candidates.



For the top prize, the magazine's editors will decide among Trump, Biden, the racial justice movement and frontline health care workers including Dr. Fauci.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named the 2019 Person of the Year, beating out fellow finalists Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Women's World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and the anonymous whistleblower who helped ignite the impeachment inquiry.

The winner is scheduled to be announced on Thursday evening.

