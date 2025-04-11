Trump answers nearly 20 times more press questions at 3 Cabinet meetings than Biden did in 4 years: report

A new report Thursday found that President Donald Trump dwarfs former President Joe Biden in the number of questions he's taken from the media at Cabinet meetings.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt touted the clear distinction between the presidents as a sign of transparency as she spoke to reporters at Friday's press briefing.

"As I've said before, and I will say it again today, everybody in this room has access to the most transparent and accessible president in American history," she said. "The Cabinet meeting yesterday was further proof."

Citing a report from The Washington Times, she said, "President Trump answered nearly 100 questions from the press, all of you, during his first three open press Cabinet meetings this year. That's nearly 20 times the number answered by Joe Biden in Cabinet meetings during his entire four years in office."

Trump fielded about 20 questions during his third Cabinet meeting on Thursday, after taking 55 in the first Cabinet meeting of his new term and 15 questions last month, bringing the total to an estimated 90, according to the Washington Times' count.

By contrast, Biden reportedly answered five press questions over nine Cabinet meetings in his entire term, in sessions lasting about 5 minutes each.

Trump held 25 Cabinet meetings in his first term, while then-President Barack Obama held 19 in his first four years.

The last time Biden met with his Cabinet raised eyebrows. In September, at his first Cabinet meeting in almost a year, the president turned the meeting over to his wife, Jill, who was seated at the head of the table, declaring, "It’s all yours, kid."

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden’s staff and did not receive an immediate reply.