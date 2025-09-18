Trump admin pushes Chicago Public Schools to abolish 'Black Student Success Plan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is pushing Chicago Public Schools to abolish its "Black Student Success Plan" and guidelines allowing transgender students to participate in sports and use bathroom facilities that are consistent with the gender with which they identify.

Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon posted on X that the department’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) issued a letter to Chicago Public Schools saying that the district violated anti-discrimination laws through its "exclusionary Black Student Success Plan," which they noted solely serves Black students.

Chicago Public Schools’ five-year Magnet School Assistance Program, which according to ChalkBeat received $15 million in grants last year, could lose that funding.

The Magnet School Assistance Program is statutorily obligated to promote desegregation in order to "increase interaction among students of different social, economic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds." The letter states that "prior to grant disbursement, OCR’s Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights must sign an assurance that the applicant will ‘not engage in discrimination based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, or disability.'"

The Trump administration pressed Chicago Public Schools further to end its "Guidelines Regarding the Support of Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students," which they called "facially discriminatory" on the basis of sex. Chicago Public Schools was ordered to adopt biology-based definitions for the words "male" and "female" to align with federal statutes.

"It says nothing about the feelings of safety and inclusivity of the female students who are forced to play against males," the letter added.

"As a result of these findings, I will not certify CPS’ grant under 20 U.S.C. § 7231d(c). Likewise, CPS’ MSAP grant will be non-continued under 34 C.F.R. § 75.253(a)(5) because it is no longer in the best interest of the Federal Government," the letter stated.

CPS was ordered to comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration in order for its grant to be certified.

The Department of Education called out other Magnet Schools in New York City and Fairfax Public Schools (Va.) for allegedly disobeying federal law.

"Protecting students' civil rights is non-negotiable. @USEdGov will not certify that Magnet Schools in New York City, Chicago, & Fairfax Public Schools are following the law when they are clearly not," McMahon posted on X.

The letter came after the OCR launched an investigation in Chicago Public Schools' support of transgender students that aligns with Illinois statutes and the district's Black Student Success Plan in the spring.

"They have 3 days to come into compliance. The clock is ticking," she added.

Chicago Public Schools officials told Fox News Digital that they do "not comment on ongoing investigations."