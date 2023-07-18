Trudeau scorched as ‘stupid,’ ‘ignorant’ for response to Muslim parents’ concerns over school curriculum

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was called out by critics for his response to Muslim parents protesting LGBTQ curriculum and gender ideology in schools.

Trudeau spoke with a Muslim man who asked the prime minister to "protect our culture [and] our belief[s]."

"First of all, there is an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there [from] people on social media, particularly fueled by the American right-wing [who] are spreading a lot of untruths about what is actually… in the curriculum…," Trudeau said in a July 9 video posted to TikTok.

"If you look at the various curriculums, you'll see that there is not what is being said out there about aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT. That is something that is being weaponized," he added.

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro argued on "The Five" Tuesday that Trudeau’s definition of "right-wing" was anyone who questioned ideology or had a difference of opinion.

"Muslims at night in Canada are going online to see what the ‘right-wingers’ are saying in the United States. I mean, it is so ignorant for him to say this. Does he not know anything about the Quran? Does he not know anything about the religion? Maybe he ought to take a course on religion so he doesn't sound so stupid," Pirro said.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said it’s almost as if Trudeau was complaining that word about what was being taught in schools got out.

"It's like it was so much better when we only knew about this stuff. But now parents are actually finding and reading and seeing what's in the paraphernalia and watching this movement and realizing this is really dangerous and it's bad. If Trudeau wants to know whose fault it is, he should look in the mirror," he explained.

Gutfeld argued the pendulum has begun swinging back to "common sense."

"People are no longer afraid to say 'Sorry, we believe in science,' right? He [Trudeau] is the reason because he pushed it so far. He became a traitor to men and to women. He's a self-emasculating Peter Pan, and he elevated trans above boys and girls," he added.

"He elevated nonbinary boys over the toxic masculinity of young boys, right? And then he elevated men who say they're women over real women when it comes to playing sports. So he actually operates on a really kind of a cloaked misogyny. He looks so nice and so...but he'll throw anybody under the bus if it helps him, you know, politically. That's why he embraced woke culture and he embraced every bad idea."

