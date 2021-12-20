Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Troy Nehls: 'Dangerous' Build Back Better plan puts the American people last

The Biden admin is 'not being honest' with the American people, says Nehls

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, reacts to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. saying no to Biden’s spending agenda.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, reacted on Monday to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. saying ‘no’ to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. 

PELOSI EYES VOTE EARLY NEXT YEAR AFTER MANCHIN'S MAJOR BLOW TO BUILD BACK BETTER

TROY NEHLS: [The Biden administration] is not being truthful with the American people. The CBO is a neutral organization. They’re the accountants. They’re looking at the number and the number for them is very dismal. It’s just adding billions and billions of dollars of more debt to the American people and I applaud Senator Manchin and some of the other conservatives for stopping this because this is a bad bill. It’s dangerous. It’s not good for America, and it places the American people last quite honestly. 

