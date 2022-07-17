Trey Gowdy: President Biden should expect some scrutiny after his recent Middle East trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TREY GOWDY: President Biden just returned from the Middle East and there was no shortage of issues to confront. Gas prices are crippling American consumers, so increased OPEC production no doubt came up, which also raises a tough political issue for the president. Why are American energy producers being ostracized while OPEC is being asked to do more?

And that was arguably not the toughest issue the president faced in Saudi Arabia, the toughest issue may have been navigating America's need for Saudi Arabia as an ally against Iran, while also bringing up the reality that our intelligence community believes Saudi Arabia ordered the murder and subsequent dismembering of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

And then there's Iran, for reasons I don't fully understand, talking to Saudi Arabia is wrong in the eyes of some in this country while negotiating with Iran is okay. This is the same Iran, of course, who sides with Russia, supplies terrorist groups around the world and oh, by the way, wants to assassinate current or former U.S. government officials in retaliation for killing one of their own generals who happened to be a terrorist.

And then there is Israel. The U.S. is lucky we're surrounded by oceans and allies. Israel is not so lucky. Israel is surrounded by countries who either currently or previously have denied their very existence. Some of Israel's neighbors have promised to wipe Israel off the map. I am quite certain the United States would never allow an unfriendly neighbor to have nuclear weapons. Israel thinks the same way about Iran.

Being president is a hard job. There are economic issues, security issues, energy issues, and there is also the obligation to stand for something morally, like not killing members of the press for example. It's a tough job, which is why so few of us raise our hands and volunteer for it. But when you do raise your hand and say "pick me to be the leader of the free world," you can expect some scrutiny. And that's exactly what President Biden is getting.

