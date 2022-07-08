Inflation ranks as biggest concern to Americans over abortion, guns: New poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The majority of the public feels that inflation and rising gas prices are the biggest issues that the country is currently facing, according to an Associated Press-NORC poll released Friday.

The poll found that 40% of Americans see the spike in gas prices as the biggest concern for our country, a rise of 26% since December, and 33% of the voters believe gas and energy prices are the top issue, rising 23% since the winter.

Despite the controversy following the Supreme Court's week of major rulings, high prices continue to trump gun laws, with only 30% of those polled listing gun issues as the greatest concern and only 16% listing abortion.

Democrats have aimed to make abortion a key electoral issue ahead of the November midterms since the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization on June 24. The poll, conducted June 23 through 27, found that the number of those Americans who view abortion as a top issue doubled from the AP's December 2021 poll, from 8% to 16%.

However, Americans are divided by party. Democratic voters considered gun issues to be the top priority in our country, while inflation and gas prices were of most concern to Republicans, according to the poll.

Both parties found common ground, however, with three in 10 voters believing their affiliated party does not care about voter concerns, representing their values, or even understanding what needs to be done to make the necessary efforts towards fixing these leading issues.

According to the poll, more than half of all voters believe that neither party is capable of getting anything done.

When asked about the direction our country was going in, 85% feel it is going in the wrong direction and only 14% think the nation is on the right track.

President Joe Biden recently came out saying gas stations were to blame for high gas prices, telling them to "bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product." The statement quickly faced major backlash from gas station owners and the public, who called the claim false.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted through telephone and online interviews. The margin of error stands at plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

