Trey Gowdy calls out media's past 'crush' on Andrew Cuomo: 'It looks really foolish'

Former congressman Trey Gowdy called out the media's friendly treatment of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in his latest podcast episode.

The episode, titled "We Have To Have A Standard," reflects on the criminal justice system and the court of public opinion in light of claims of inappropriate behavior brought by multiple women against Cuomo.

"Where in the heck was the media over the past months and years when this conduct, as it relates to Andrew Cuomo, was alleged to have taken place?" he asked.

Gowdy said members of the media floated the idea of Cuomo as attorney general, vice president or even president, while the Democrat received glowing coverage throughout 2020 for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now they're on resignation watch," he said. "What were they doing this time last year? The conduct existed this time last year."

Gowdy speculated the press was busy "having a crush" on the governor.

"It looks really foolish or should look really foolish for them now," he said. "They were so busy telling us how wonderful he is that they actually forgot to ask or interview the people who actually work for him."

This media treatment isn’t limited to Cuomo, according to Gowdy.

The list of public figures accused of alleged misconduct includes presidents and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, Supreme Court nominees, athletes and entertainers, he said.

"The list is long of those who have made accusations and the list is long of those on the receiving end of those allegations and accusations," Gowdy said. "What is the standard we can apply consistently and regardless?"

