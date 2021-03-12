Trey Gowdy: Media's longtime silence on Andrew Cuomo is why they 'aren't taken seriously anymore'

The response of Democrats and the mainstream media to sexual misconduct allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrates why neither should be taken seriously, "Fox News Primetime" host Trey Gowdy said Friday.

Discussing a joint statement by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., that called for Cuomo's resignation, Gowdy remarked: "Yes, I know what you're thinking.

"Is that the same Kirsten Gillibrand who believed a single witness, before the witness even said a word, when it came to Brett Kavanaugh and now it takes seven allegations for her to speak out against Cuomo?" he asked rhetorically.

Turning to the coverage of the governor, Gowdy told viewers it was "eye-opening to go back and read what the media and other Democrats were saying about Andrew Cuomo eight to ten months ago. They were giving him awards, they wanted him to be president, they wanted him to be vice president, they wanted him to be the attorney general for the United States.

"What's also highly relevant, when you think about it, is this: Most of these allegations -- now seven allegations of sexual impropriety, misconduct, battery, oppression -- they existed then," he added.

However, Gowdy noted, the mainstream media did not pick up on the allegations until recently, and added that if pressed, mainstream reporters are likely to claim they weren't aware of them.

"To which we will respond, 'Why not? Why didn't you know? I thought your job was to tell us what we don't already know. I thought you were investigative journalists,'" the former House Oversight Committee chairman went on. "I thought democracy died in darkness and you were the light."

"I thought you were all the news that's fit to print," Gowdy continued. "Well, that was fit to print then, too. And that is why the media aren't taken seriously anymore.

"Their investigative journalism is only in high gear when it comes to Republicans or people they don't like. Their dogged pursuit of the truth took a vacation so they could swoon over their preferred political candidates. But praise the Lord, I've been wondering for months, 'What it would take for The New York Times and The Washington Post and Kamala Harris and [Reps.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerrold Nadler and others to finally call for Andrew Cuomo's resignation.'"