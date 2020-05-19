Trey Gowdy blasts House Dems' push for 'sacrosanct' Mueller grand jury material: 'Indict or shut up'

Former House Oversight Committee Chairman and Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy blasted House Democrats Tuesday for suggesting that another impeachment inquiry against President Trump is underway, saying that there will have been an eight-year-long impeachment inquiry by the time Trump’s second term is over

"I really don’t know what my fellow citizens thought when you made Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff the chairman of two really important committees," Gowdy told "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino". "I mean, what the hell did you think they were going to do? They are going to investigate the president."

House Democrats told the Supreme Court on Monday that they are again in the midst of an "ongoing presidential impeachment investigation" as part of their "weighty constitutional responsibility." As a result, the Democrats argued, redacted grand jury material from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s now-completed Russia probe must be turned over as a result.

Top Democrats have repeatedly suggested that they might initiate new impeachment proceedings since Trump was acquitted by the Senate on two articles of impeachment in February. In their brief with the Supreme Court, which seeks testimony, exhibits and transcripts, the Democrats promised that leaks won't be a problem, owing to their "special protocols" that will ensure "secrecy."

"The [House Judiciary] Committee’s investigation did not cease with the conclusion of the impeachment trial," the Democrats told the nine justices on Monday. "If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles adopted by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment."

Specifically, the Democrats said they were looking into "the possible exercise of improper political influence over recent decisions made in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn prosecutions, both of which were initiated by the special counsel."

Gowdy said Tuesday that “grand jury material is sacrosanct” for a reason and should not be used to conduct "opposition" research.

“If you've got enough, indict and if you don’t get enough, don’t do ‘oppo’ research through the grand jury and I think that is why that does not need to become public. [When it comes to] grand jury testimony, either indict or shut up. That is my position on grand jury testimony.”