Trey Gowdy: Alex Jones turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents

Fox News host Trey Gowdy reflected on the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, following the Alex Jones $$45.2M verdict on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."

ALEX JONES ORDERED TO PAY $45.2M TO SANDY HOOK VICTIM'S FAMILY

TREY GOWDY: The love of your life, the center of your universe, the source of your joy, has been killed at an elementary school in Connecticut. Grief sends you to a death from which you will never ascend. Your child's life is gone. But really, you are gone. You may still be breathing, but you are gone. You have to keep living, perhaps for your other children. But something in you die just as surely as your child has died.

ALEX JONES TRIAL: INFOWARS HOST MUST PAY SANDY HOOK VICTIM JESSE LEWIS' FAMILY $4M

And then a radio talk show host named Alex Jones tells his listeners it was a hoax. Your child isn't really dead. Your grief is an acting job. Your pain is manufactured for ten years. He deceives and he lies. And you know he's lying because you saw your dead child's body. You touched your dead child one last time. You planned the funeral. You picked out the small casket. You gave one final kiss as your child lay in a coffin. Every waking moment is filled with anguish and despair.

But Alex Jones, tucked away in a studio in a faraway state, is heaping coals on your grief by denying the death and therefore denying the life of the only thing that mattered to you. He's getting rich on your grief and pain. Alex Jones was on trial this week in a Texas courtroom for defamation, for denying the murder of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He's a career offender when it comes to denying people's pain. He's denied some of the worst tragedies this country has ever suffered through.

INFOWARS STAR ALEX JONES' PARENT COMPANY FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AMID SANDY HOOK $150M DEFAMATION TRIAL IN TEXAS

Lying about anything is bad, but it is particularly abhorrent when you tell parents who buried a child that their child is not really dead. All microphones are not equal. It's one thing to hide behind a microphone tucked away in some studio, and spew malice and misinformation. It's another thing when the microphone you're sitting behind is in a Texas courtroom.

This week when confronted by Lady Justice, Alex Jones finally admitted the truth. And the truth is, he lied. Those children were murdered. It wasn't a hoax or a false flag. He was the false flag. He turned the death of children into a ten-year-long torture chamber for their parents. How does someone capable of exploiting the pain of grieving parents and murdered children have an audience in this country? A Texas jury found Jones liable and awarded both actual and punitive damages. We shouldn't need a jury, or a judge or a courtroom to condemn that kind of behavior. He told lies for money. When his own money was on the line, he finally admitted the truth. The only war he's waging is on the truth and those who value it.

And this week, a Texas jury said "Alex Jones loses, and the truth wins." Jesus said, "you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free." Some prefer the Old Testament, which tells us a false witness will not go unpunished, and he who breathes out lies will perish. I don't want anyone to perish. I just want him to stop lying about dead children.

